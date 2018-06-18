Playing hurt doesn't faze CB, earns offer from Hogs

— Junior cornerback Devonte Nelson was one of three prospects who received scholarship offers with strong performance at the Razorback Night Camp on Saturday.

Nelson, 5-10, 176, 4.4 seconds in the 40 yard dash of Memphis University High School, received an offer from Memphis at the recent Tigers mega camp. He welcomed his second offer from the Hogs.

“They said they’re going to stay in touch with me and they told me they would like to offer me,” Nelson said.

He earned the offer from the Hogs by showing good hips and feet and locking down the receivers while being hobbled by a strained hamstring.

“Where I’m from you have to play when you’re hurt,” Nelson said. “When you get to college they’re not going to baby you just because you're hurt, so you have to show out and compete while you’re hurt and down and tired. Just compete, that’s all I know.”

Nelson was one of three prospects from his school at the camp. Highly recruited junior offensive lineman Marcus Henderson visited while senior linebacker Dorian Hopkins worked out at the camp.

The Razorback offer for Nelson will likely attract more attention.

“I talked to Ole Miss last week,” Nelson said. “I’m going to Tennessee next Friday.”

The coaches and talent at the camp stood out to Nelson.

“I love the coaches and the competition at the camp,” Nelson said. “I love being coached up and great competition. It was an excellent camp.”