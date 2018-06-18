GOLF

Ryu wins LPGA Classic

So Yeon Ryu won the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday for her first victory of the season and sixth overall, closing with a 5-under 67 for a two-stroke margin. The 29-year-old South Korean player birdied the par-5 16th and par-4 17th and parred the par-4 18th to finish at 21-under 267 at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Mich. Two strokes behind Anna Nordqvist and Lee-Anne Pace entering the round, Ryu had six birdies and bogey in the final round. Caroline Masson was second after a 68. Lydia Ko shot a 67 to finish third at 18 under. Nordqvist and Pace each shot 73 — after each had a 64 on Saturday — to tie for fourth at 17 under with Jacqui Concolino (66), Azahara Munoz

(68) and Angela Stanford (70). U.S. Women’s Open winner Ariya Jutanugarn shot a tournament-record 62. She birdied five of the first seven holes, eagled No. 8 and added three more birdies to finish 12th at 15 under. Emily Tubert (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 71 and finished at 6 under.

TENNIS

Federer takes Stuttgart

Roger Federer defeated Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (3) to mark his return from three months off and win the Stuttgart Open title on Sunday. The Swiss great, who is assured of reclaiming the No. 1 ranking from Rafael Nadal today, broke at 1-1 in the opening set and held his nerve in the second, where Raonic double-faulted. Federer skipped the entire clay-court season for the second year in a row, but he wrapped up his 18th grass-court title in 1 hour and 18 minutes — his 98th title overall and third of the season after victories at the Australian Open and World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam. Federer extended his grass-court winning streak to 16 matches including his titles at Halle and Wimbledon last year. The 36-year-old will need to defend his title at Halle to maintain his No. 1 spot ahead of Wimbledon.

Barty wins Nottingham

Johanna Konta failed to shake the umpire’s hand on Sunday after a bad-tempered end to the final of the Nottingham Open in Nottingham, England, with Ashleigh Barty winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. After the first two sets were shared, Konta recovered from 4-1 down in the decider to level at 4-4 but got angry with umpire Paula Vieira Souza for not overruling a Barty shot that looked long as the top-seeded Australian held for 5-4. Neither the line judge nor Souza called it out. “It’s an absolute joke,” fourth-seeded Konta told Souza. “You’re making decisions that affect our lives. Do you fully understand that?” The British No. 1 won only one more point as Barty clinched victory with a backhand pass. Konta then walked straight past Souza and off the court. Several minutes passed before she returned for the trophy ceremony, although Konta would not say whether she was complaining about what had happened. Konta lost to Donna Vekic in the 2017 final before defeating the Croat this year in the semifinals.

MOTOR SPORTS

Allgaier wins in Iowa

Justin Allgaier won all three stages and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Sunday at Iowa Speedway for his second victory of the season. Racing for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in JR Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro, Allgaier led 182 of 250 laps and survived an unlucky late caution by winning the restart. Christopher Bell pushed Allgaier throughout the final stage — at times closing to within a tenth of a second of taking the lead — but finished second. Allgaier also won last month at Dover. He has seven career victories. Daniel Hemric was third, followed by Cole Custer and Brandon Jones. Riley Herbst was sixth in his series debut. Points leader Elliott Sadler lost a tire at the end of stage one. He finished 28th and saw his lead dwindle to just four points.

BASEBALL

Carrasco on DL

The Cleveland Indians on Sunday placed Carlos Carrasco on the 10-day disabled list, but they must still wait to see how long they’ll be without one of their key cogs in the starting rotation. Carrasco was hit on the elbow/forearm area by Joe Mauer’s line drive in the second inning of Saturday’s 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins. After being down on one knee for a few minutes, he was taken out of the game. Carrasco was said to be on the way to a local hospital for X-rays Saturday night, but that imaging won’t happen until this morning since the treatment in the first few days would be the same either way and it will allow some of the swelling to go down.

Hechavarria off DL

The Tampa Bay Rays have activated slick-fielding shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria from the 10-day disabled list. Hechavarria, 29, had been sidelined since May 17 with a right hamstring strain. Hechavarria grabbed his leg after running out a single against the Angels. Hechavarria was in Tampa Bay’s lineup Sunday against the New York Yankees. Prized prospect Willy Adames, who played nine games at shortstop while filling in for Hechavarria over two stints with the team, slid over to second. Hechavarria went 2 for 10 with an RBI during a three-game rehab stint. To make room on the roster, infielder Christian Arroyo was placed on the 10-day DL with a left oblique strain following Tampa Bay’s 4-1 loss to the Yankees on Saturday.

Alonso wins in Le Mans debut

LE MANS, France — Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso won the 24 Hours Le Mans on his debut in the classic endurance race on Sunday to move closer to motor-sport’s unofficial Triple Crown.

The Spanish driver, together with teammates Kazuki Nakajima of Japan and Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland, completed 388 laps in their Toyota hybrid car, two more than Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez in the other Toyota hybrid.

Alonso is bidding to match British driver Graham Hill’s feat of completing the Triple Crown, including wins at the Monaco Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500. Alonso is a two-time winner in Monaco.

“Le Mans once a year is not enough! It needs to be every three weeks,” joked Alonso, who looked to be in trouble when Buemi was penalized for speeding in a caution zone late Saturday.

Alonso’s car was left more than two minutes behind the other Toyota but the Spaniard managed to claw back the difference through the night, putting Nakajima in position to retake the lead from Kobayashi early on Sunday.

“I felt great tonight,” Alonso said after his final stint driving. “I don’t know exactly how, but I managed to make the tires work for us at the right time despite the cool air temp. Our pace has been good and I was lucky with the traffic as well.”

It was Toyota’s first victory at the 20th attempt, and the first victory for a Japanese manufacturer since Mazda’s success in 1991.

Former Formula One champion Jenson Button raced for the private SMP team, but the Briton’s non-hybrid car faced early problems with engine trouble that forced its retirement in the final hour.

Some 60 factory and private teams competed in the 86th edition of the race.