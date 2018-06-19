Arkansas-Texas Tech game likely to start later than scheduled

— The start time for Arkansas' game against Texas Tech is likely to be delayed some tonight at the College World Series.

The Razorbacks and Red Raiders are scheduled to play at 6 p.m., but the preceding game between Texas and Florida will not begin until 2:37 p.m. NCAA rules require a 65-minute intermission between games at the College World Series and games cannot begin after 11 p.m.

The Florida-Texas game would have to be played in about 2 hours, 15 minutes for the Arkansas-Texas Tech game to begin on time. Games at this year's College World Series are lasting an average of 3 hours, 32 minutes, excluding weather delays.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Omaha throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening, with a higher chance in the nighttime hours. Games between Arkansas and Texas, and Oregon State and Washington were delayed by a combined 7 hours, 20 minutes the past two days because of weather.

Tuesday morning's game between North Carolina and Mississippi State was delayed 15 minutes because of weather. That game was originally scheduled for Monday night, but was postponed because of weather delays.