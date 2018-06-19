Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 3:55 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas-Texas Tech game likely to start later than scheduled

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 1:57 p.m.

heavy-clouds-hang-over-td-ameritrade-park-as-the-threat-of-thunderstorms-causes-a-weather-delay-in-the-sixth-inning-of-an-ncaa-college-world-series-baseball-game-between-texas-and-arkansas-in-omaha-neb-sunday-june-17-2018-ap-photonati-harnik

Heavy clouds hang over TD Ameritrade Park as the threat of thunderstorms causes a weather delay in the sixth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game between Texas and Arkansas, in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. — The start time for Arkansas' game against Texas Tech is likely to be delayed some tonight at the College World Series.

The Razorbacks and Red Raiders are scheduled to play at 6 p.m., but the preceding game between Texas and Florida will not begin until 2:37 p.m. NCAA rules require a 65-minute intermission between games at the College World Series and games cannot begin after 11 p.m.

The Florida-Texas game would have to be played in about 2 hours, 15 minutes for the Arkansas-Texas Tech game to begin on time. Games at this year's College World Series are lasting an average of 3 hours, 32 minutes, excluding weather delays.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Omaha throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening, with a higher chance in the nighttime hours. Games between Arkansas and Texas, and Oregon State and Washington were delayed by a combined 7 hours, 20 minutes the past two days because of weather.

Tuesday morning's game between North Carolina and Mississippi State was delayed 15 minutes because of weather. That game was originally scheduled for Monday night, but was postponed because of weather delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas-Texas Tech game likely to start later than scheduled

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online