Receiver Kayshon Boutte leaves Arkansas impressed

— Highly regarded junior receiver Kayshon Boutte impressed during the Razorback Night Camp on Saturday and left impressed with what he saw during his time in Fayetteville.

Boutte, 5-11, 185 of Westgate High School in New Iberia, La., had scholarship offers from Tennessee, West Virginia and Kansas before making his way to Arkansas. He departed with an offer from the Hogs.

“I had a bad first session but I feel I improved in the second session,” Boutte said. “They threw me a comeback ball and I jammed my thumb so it was a little harder to catch balls after that.”

He had previously visited LSU and Tennessee.

“My visit was great. I liked it,” Boutte said of Arkansas. “We toured the weight room, the facilities, all that. It was impressive – the best really.”

Receivers coach Justin Stepp and receivers graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden worked hard to get him up for camp.

“My relationship with Coach Stepp is good,” Boutte said. “I talk to him a lot when I see him in person. So far, that’s it. I talk to Coach Bolden a lot too. He’s cool.”

Boutte plans to return to Fayetteville.

“I think I’ll be back here in the fall,” Boutte said. “The coaching is very important to me. I need to do a lot more research.”

The visit has him high on the Hogs.

“Arkansas really got moves," he said. "I like it better than a lot of other colleges. I wouldn’t mind moving here really.”

Boutte got some tips from the staff while at the camp.

“Coaches say they always really like my effort on tape,” Boutte said. “I just want to work on using my arms and physicality more.”