Cooper, Smith show up at Bud Walton to support commit Malik Chavis

— Arkansas safeties coach Ron Cooper and cornerbacks coach Mark Smith visited with defensive back commitment Malik Chavis in Fayetteville last week, but it wasn’t at the Fred W. Smith football complex.

Cooper and Smith visited Bud Walton Arena to watch Chavis and the Rison Wildcats compete in Arkansas basketball’s team camp Friday.

“It showed they support you and they’re behind you 100 percent,” Chavis said.

Chavis, 6-2, 180, 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash, chose the Razorbacks in March over interest from Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and others. He recorded 128 carries for 998 yards and 14 touchdowns this past season to go with 19 unassisted tackles.

The football staff was busy with camps last week, but made sure to show up to support Chavis.

“It surprised me; I didn't think they were going to come because I thought they were up there working out with the team,” Chavis said. “They didn't have to do that, but it means a lot. They could’ve been elsewhere, but they came here just to see me.”

Chavis, who said basketball helps him with his endurance and keeps him in shape, averaged about 12 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists for the Wildcats this past season.

He’s enjoying the benefits of being an early commitment.

“Most of them have backed off,” Chavis said of other schools. “Arkansas is home. It gives me a break. I don’t have to go through the process, and [I can] just chill, keep working out.”

He's doing his part to convince Warren receiver Treylon Burks, defensive lineman Marcus Miller and Camden Fairview offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins to join him.

“I’m talking to them all the time,” Chavis said. “Marcus is my cousin.”

Chavis tries to sell the other south Arkansas prospects on being part of something great with the Razorbacks.

“I’m like, 'Oh man, you know you want to be a part of something great, so you might as well come on down,'” Chavis said.