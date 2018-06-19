Deifel adds Arkansas native to roster

— Razorbacks softball coach Courtney Deifel has added an Arkansas native to her 2019 roster.

Deifel announced Tuesday the addition of former Missouri shortstop Braxton Burnside. She joins the Razorbacks as a junior after spending the previous two seasons at Missouri.

Burnside recorded 99 hits, 15 home runs and 80 RBIs with the Tigers. She earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors in 2017 and was part of two NCAA Tournament appearances with Missouri.

Burnside was a standout at Paragould High School, where her 44 career home runs rank first in Arkansas high school softball history. The three-time All-State performer drove in 185 runs in her prep career and batted .551 during her junior season with the Rams.