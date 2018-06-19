Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 3:55 p.m.

Deifel adds Arkansas native to roster

By Scottie Bordelon

This article was published today at 1:07 p.m.

arkansas-coach-courtney-deifel-looks-into-the-outfield-during-the-razorbacks-game-against-wichita-state-sunday-may-20-2018-at-bogle-park-in-fayetteville-arkansas-won-6-4-and-advanced-to-its-first-super-regional

PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER

Arkansas coach Courtney Deifel looks into the outfield during the Razorbacks' game against Wichita State Sunday May 20, 2018 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville. Arkansas won 6-4 and advanced to its first super regional.

FAYETTEVILLE — Razorbacks softball coach Courtney Deifel has added an Arkansas native to her 2019 roster.

Deifel announced Tuesday the addition of former Missouri shortstop Braxton Burnside. She joins the Razorbacks as a junior after spending the previous two seasons at Missouri.

Burnside recorded 99 hits, 15 home runs and 80 RBIs with the Tigers. She earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors in 2017 and was part of two NCAA Tournament appearances with Missouri.

Burnside was a standout at Paragould High School, where her 44 career home runs rank first in Arkansas high school softball history. The three-time All-State performer drove in 185 runs in her prep career and batted .551 during her junior season with the Rams.

