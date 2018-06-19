Kane to the rescue

VOLGOGRAD, Russia -- Twice wrestled to the ground during the match, England captain Harry Kane finally evaded the Tunisian defense just as time was running out.

Kane found an open area of space at the far post and used his head to meet Harry Maguire's flick-on, scoring the winning goal Monday in a 2-1 victory at the World Cup.

It was relief for Kane and Gareth Southgate, who leapt into the air in delight as his World Cup debut as a coach got off to a winning start.

"The best teams in the world keep that belief in what they're doing," Southgate said, "and in the end they break the opposition down."

England shouldn't have found it so tough in its Group G opener against such opposition. Not after Kane got England off to a perfect start with an 11th-minute tap in. But after Kyle Walker softly conceded a penalty that Ferjani Sassi converted in the 35th, many of the fouls went against England.

"Maybe there was a bit of justice at the end," Kane said.

Kane showcased on the international stage the predatory instinct in front of goal that has served Tottenham so well. Only two years ago, the striker failed to find the net at the 2016 European Championship, which ended in humiliation with a loss to Iceland in the last 16.

The team has been transformed by Southgate since then. For all the placidness and togetherness within the group, Southgate has added persistence and doggedness.

"It shows the work we have put in these last few weeks," Walker said. "Togetherness and believing in ourselves."

At the last World Cup, England couldn't even win a game. Low expectations for this year's overhauled team were dispelled early in Russia when Kane reacted quickly to score after John Stones' header was saved. But England struggled to finish it off.

When Walker's flailing arm caught Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, a penalty was awarded and Sassi slotted it in to equalize.

England's players later thought they deserved the same verdict when Kane was grappled to the ground twice by Tunisians on either side of the halftime break. Both times, the referee decided against punishing the culprits.

Despite it all, Kane remained patient and delivered in the first minute of stoppage time.

"You go until the last second," Kane said, "and I'm absolutely buzzing."

England seemed headed for a familiar hard-luck story -- dominance with little to show for it.

Before Kane's opening score, Jesse Lingard had a shot saved on the line before setting up Raheem Sterling, who fluffed his chance while staring at an unprotected part of the net.

Chances to regain the advantage were squandered. When Dele Alli's header was turned onto the crossbar, Stones messed up the follow-up.

Lingard later hit the post after breaking past goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha.

"The pleasing thing was the movement, the pace, the interchange," Southgate said. "The control from the back with the ball."

BELGIUM 3,

PANAMA 0

SOCHI, Russia -- Romelu Lukaku scored two goals in a six-minute span and Dries Mertens put in another Monday to give Belgium a victory over Panama at the World Cup.

Saddled with massive expectations and a lineup of talent the envy of others in the tournament, Belgium finally showed flashes of being the dominant team worthy of title consideration.

It took a wonderful strike from Mertens to finally relieve some of the pressure. His perfectly struck volley from about 18 yards came in the 47th minute after Panama was unable to clear a free kick.

Lukaku made it 2-0 in the 69th off a pass by Kevin De Bruyne, and scored his second on a breakaway chip over Panama goalkeeper Jaime Penedo.

Panama, which was making its World Cup debut, was unable to reward its thousands of loud, passionate fans with a goal.

SWEDEN 1,

SOUTH KOREA 0

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia -- Another video review led to a penalty at the World Cup, this time helping Sweden beat South Korea.

Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist converted from the spot, sliding his shot into the bottom right corner in the 65th minute.

Referee Joel Aguilar used the replay technology to decide whether South Korea substitute Kim Min-woo had fouled Viktor Claesson in the area after initially waving play on. Kim had tripped Claesson, though, and the converted penalty was enough to give Sweden its first World Cup victory since 2006.

Before the penalty, Sweden controlled the game and showed most of the attacking intent.

South Korea had a chance to level in injury time but Hwang Hee-chan put a header wide from in front of goal.

Sweden will next play Germany, which lost to Mexico 1-0 in the other Group F match, on Saturday. The South Koreans face Mexico that same day.

At a glance

MONDAY’S GAMES

Sweden 1, South Korea 0

Belgium 3, Panama 0

England 2, Tunisia 1

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Colombia vs. Japan, 7 a.m.

Poland vs. Senegal, 10 a.m.

Russia vs. Egypt, 1 p.m.

Sports on 06/19/2018