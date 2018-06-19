Kim makes LPGA field on her course

ROGERS -- In the LPGA Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Qualifier, 11 total golfers kept their scores under par as they finished their rounds at the Pinnacle Country Club.

But only the two lowest scores qualify to play in the main tournament starting Friday, and the 6-under-par efforts posted by Leticia Ras-Anderica of Germany and amateur Dylan Kim, a senior University of Arkansas, Fayetteville golfer, did the trick.

"I played very well," Kim said. "I hit a lot of greens, and I putted well, so that always makes for a good round."

Kim helped the Razorbacks women's golf team to its first SEC championship this year. Playing as an individual Monday, she posted a 65, which she said was the best score she'd had on the course.

"It's one of the better rounds I've had in awhile, so it was good to do it here at home," Kim said. "It's a little bit different because you're playing it as an individual. It's really cool when you get to play for a team, and you only get four years of it."

The Plano, Texas, native started her day on the back nine. If not for a few narrowly missed putts on the front nine, she would have held the lead all to herself.

Several Razorbacks and former Razorbacks competed in the qualifying round in hopes of playing in the tournament. Former Razorbacks Alana Uriell and Summar Roachell shot a 69 to tie for seventh. Senior Kaylee Benton tied for 21st with a 74.

"I had a rough day," Benton said. "I didn't start out well, but I kind of started getting back. I unfortunately couldn't get it going on the back nine, and I just couldn't really get any putts to drop or get any birdies."

Kim's round allowed her to advance to the tournament, where she will be joined by senior Razorback Maria Fassi, who earned a sponsor's exemption. Former Hogs Stacy Lewis and Gaby Lopez are also a part of the field of 144.

"I look forward to this week every year," said Shauna Taylor, Arkansas' women's golf coach. "I know that a lot of our players have the dream of playing on tour, and what a great opportunity to be able to come out to your home facilities and do that. Just to watch them compete in these settings, I think it's a really great preparatory tool for them."

