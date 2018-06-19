Major target sets visit date to Arkansas

Arkansas will host one of its top targets for a visit in the near future.

Offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins said he plans to officially visit the Hogs on July 27-29.

“I want to see what everybody is talking about,” Wilkins said. “I know they’re great coaches. So being able to spend the weekend with them will definitely impress me with what all I know they have to offer.”

Wilkins, 6-7, 280 pounds, of Camden Fairview has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Texas A&M and numerous others.

He wants to experience the family side of the coaching staff.

“How it is being around them for a whole weekend?" Wilkins said.

The Hogs were the first Power 5 school to extend an offer to Wilkins on Dec. 17, and then the floodgates opened with offers from Oklahoma, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Texas and Southern Cal.

Wilkins graded out at 84 percent while having 46 pancake blocks and 89 knockdowns last year. He graded at 83 percent while having 37 pancake blocks and 53 knockdowns at right tackle while starting 10 games as a sophomore.

He plans to officially visit Oklahoma on Sept. 8 and Texas on Sept. 15 while visits to Georgia and Miami are planned for December.

The Razorback staff are urging him to stay home.

“They’re saying they want me to stay home and be the guy,” Wilkins said.

A straightforward staff headlines his wishes in a school.

"Them keeping it real, having what I need education wise, being treated like family and being able to produce," Wilkins said.