NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake: Catfish are on the prowl, reports James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers.

Rod and reel, trotlines, jug lines and limb lines are all working to catch catfish, he said. Use sunfish or goldfish to catch flathead catfish. Go with nightcrawlers for channel catfish.

Black bass have moved deeper, and summertime tactics are advised. Try top-water lures at sunrise and sunset. Plastic worms or deep-diving crank baits are suggested for midday fishing.

Crappie are biting minnows or jigs 15 to 18 feet deep. Striped bass have migrated to the north end of the lake, from Point 5 to the dam. Try shad or brood minnows.

Walleye are biting nightcrawler rigs. Bass minnows used on a nightcrawler rig are also working to catch walleye.

Average water temperature is 84 to 85 degrees.

Beaver tailwater: Tom Steinke at the Beaver Dam Store said trout are biting well on Power Bait, Power Eggs and nightcrawlers.

Fly fishing for trout is good with nymphs fished under a strike indicator.

Walleye are biting, especially during power generation. Use Shad Raps or Flicker Shads, or try a jig and minnow combination.

Lake Fayetteville: Angela Perea at the lake office said bluegill fishing is good with glow worms or crickets. Catfish, too, are biting glow worms.

Try crank baits or plastic worms for black bass.

Lake Sequoyah: Mike McBride at the lake bait shop said black bass are biting well from first light until 8:30 a.m. on top-water lures, crank baits and plastic worms.

Catfishing is good with stink bait or liver. Bluegill are in shallow water and biting worms or crickets.

Swepco Lake: Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is best at night. Try plastic worms one to 20 feet deep.

Illinois River: Stroud said black bass fishing is good with tube baits, grubs or Rooster Tails.

Eastern Oklahoma: Stroud recommends using top-water lures for black bass during sunrise at Lake Eucha. Go with plastic worms for midday fishing.

Table Rock Lake: The Missouri Department of Conservation reports good fishing for black bass with top-water lures at sunrise. Try Ned rigs in green pumpkin color later in the day.

Bluegill fishing is good with worms or crickets.

Sports on 06/19/2018