Sophomore QB 'blown away' by experience

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sophomore quarterback Aaron McLaughlin didn't expect Arkansas' Razorback Night Camp on Saturday to be so nice.

"I was blown away," McLaughlin said. "You're not expecting this when you come to Arkansas, but everything was very nice. The coaches were very personal. It was awesome."

McLaughlin, 6-4, 225 pounds, of Suwanee (Ga.) Buford received his first scholarship offer from Georgia State and Missouri as a seventh-grader. He was mentioned on a 60 Minutes episode called "Quarterback Guru" that aired in 2013, which featured quarterback tutor Steve Clarkson.

He now has 28 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Florida State, Texas A&M and Southern Cal.

McLaughlin, who was accompanied by his father Craig, led Buford to a 11-2 record as a freshman. He made a strong connection with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock.

"He's awesome. He's very smart," McLaughlin said. "He makes you feel wanted. He's very personal, and he's a great coach."

Hearing Coach Chad Morris speak to the campers at the end of the night stood out for McLaughlin.

"I was blown away by the facilities, but hearing Coach Morris talk at the end right there was pretty nice," he said. "That was pretty cool hearing how much of a family guy he is and just how much they really care about you here."

Morris hit on several topics, including behavior on Twitter, academics, character and the program's family atmosphere.

"For me, it's not all about who won what game," McLaughlin said. "Obviously a championship is the ultimate goal, but overall when making a college choice I want to go to a place that prioritizes family and who you are as a person more then a player. What Coach Morris said really hit on that."

Since January, he also has visited Ole Miss, Auburn, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Southern Cal. The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has climbed his list.

"I really like it. It's one of my top schools," he said.

McLaughlin is confident in his abilities, but he is determined to improve.

"I feel like I throw a great ball, but there's stuff with my footwork that I need to improve," he said. "I feel like I got better with that throughout the day. I'm just trying to get better at everything. If there's something I can get better at, I will."

Down to three

Junior receiver Jacobi Bellazin also worked out at the Razorback Night Camp on Saturday and has plans to visit again.

Bellazin, 5-9, 175, of Livonia, La., reports 36 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon and Michigan State. He completed his visit Sunday and left Fayetteville on Monday morning.

He's connected with Morris, receivers coach Justin Stepp and receivers graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden.

"It was a good visit," Bellazin said. "It was nice meeting all of the coaches and getting around the facilities. I really like them. They're cool coaches. They coached me up right."

The coaches liked what they saw from him.

"They loved me," Bellazin said. "They like my speed and finishing out the play and being good athletically."

Bellazin committed to TCU in the spring of 2017 but reopened his recruitment last summer. He recorded an electronic 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash at an Ole Miss camp.

He hopes to visit for games in the fall.

"For sure, I'll be back for two or three games," Bellazin said. "I'm for sure going to be back."

Bellazin said the Hogs, Ohio State and TCU are his top three schools.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 06/19/2018