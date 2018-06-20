Arkansas-Texas Tech game delayed indefinitely

— The Arkansas-Texas Tech game at the College World Series will not start on time Wednesday.

The game, which was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., is delayed indefinitely because of rain in the greater Omaha area. The game was postponed Tuesday night because of inclement weather.

According to the National Weather Service, an 80 percent chance of rain is forecast in Omaha during daytime hours Wednesday, mainly before 3 p.m.

Arkansas and Texas Tech will play in a non-elimination game. The loser of Wednesday's game is scheduled to play Florida in an elimination game Thursday night, while the winner will not play again until Friday night.