Children get an eyeful of Cam Newton

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been caught on camera losing his temper and snapping at a child who mocked his Super Bowl loss from 2016.

Newton took umbrage at hearing something spoken by one of the kids at a football camp.

The Bradenton Herald said the video came from a high school football camp in Bradenton, Fla., where one young fan decided to ask Newton whether he could give him a fumble.

"Hey Cam, can I get a fumble?" the boy asked, while another asked: "What happened in the Super Bowl?" referring to the Panthers' 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

The quip was a reference to the final seconds of the Super Bowl against the Broncos when Newton didn't fully commit to recovering a late-game fumble that seemingly was there for the taking.

Newton fumbled the ball twice and was sacked six times in the loss.

The kids heckled and threatened to fight him.

Newton came face to face with the hecklers and said "know what" before turning around and walking away.

Back in time

Steve Stricker was No. 5 in the world, one spot behind Kenny Perry and with no real chance of catching Tiger Woods. Apple's latest mobile device was the iPhone 3GS. LeBron James was with the Cleveland Cavaliers -- the first time around.

That was the last time Stricker missed the cut in a major.

"I don't know if it's a streak," he said after making the cut on the number at the U.S. Open. "It's just that I want to keep playing. It's nice to be making cuts, but it's about more than that."

The last cut he missed was at Hazeltine in the 2009 PGA Championship. Now the streak is at 25 majors, though Stricker has not played or did not qualify for nine of those majors.

Stricker would like to be at the British Open, but he'll have to win the John Deere Classic for a fourth time to get there. That would allow him to play the Senior British Open at St. Andrews, and it's possible Stricker will go over to St. Andrews specifically for the senior major.

"I'm thinking about going over there, just because it is at St. Andrews," he said. "I do like St. Andrews -- the aura, the town, the tournament."

The deciding factor, as usual, will be what his family wants.

O's my!

Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on the Orioles sporting an MLB-worst 20-50 record and ranking 29th of 30 in run differential: "The worst part is apparently the club isn't tanking on purpose."

Speaking of the O's

Through the first 70 games of the season, Baltimore first baseman Chris Davis was batting a cool .150. He's scored 10 runs in the 57 games he's played, 4 of which came on his own home runs, and he's struck out 86 times in those 57 games.

According to Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun, one Baltimore bar is trying to turn Davis' ongoing slump into a positive by offering patrons free shots every time he gets a hit. From Lee:

"Bartenders Pub at 2218 Boston St. is offering customers free Dr Pepper shooters for every hit Davis gets. The drinks are a mix of amaretto and Miller High Life beer in Pony bottles and are called Dr Pepper shooters because they taste like the soft drink."

"It's a superstition that we hope will encourage him to do well," bar owner Danny Coker said.

Also, they're trying to increase business. As bad as Davis has been this season, he does get a hit every so often, and that equals free drinks if you're at the bar.

Sports on 06/20/2018