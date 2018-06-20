Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 4:38 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:10 a.m.

The Democrat-Gazette wants its news reports to be fair and accurate. We correct all errors of fact. If you know of an error, write: Kim Christ Deputy Managing Editor P.O. Box 2221 Little Rock, Ark. 72203 or call 501-378-3495 during business hours Monday through Friday.

Bentonville softball Coach Kent Early has a career record of 333-82. An incorrect record was listed in Sunday’s coverage of All-Arkansas Preps.

