Japan pulls upset, defeats Colombia

SARANSK, Russia -- Japan did what no other Asian team had ever done at a World Cup -- beat a South American squad on the biggest stage in soccer.

The 2-1 victory over Colombia on Tuesday was another surprising result in an unpredictable tournament.

A costly mistake by Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez in the opening minutes led to a red card and a penalty, helping Japan take an early lead. Coming in the third minute, it was the second fastest red card in World Cup history and the first of this year's tournament.

Yuya Osako won a bouncing ball to begin a sequence that led to the red card and the penalty. Sanchez blocked Shinji Kagawa's shot with his extended right arm and was ejected. Kagawa then converted from the spot.

Colombia, which played with 10 men for the rest of the match, scored late in the first half on Juan Quintero's rolling but accurate free kick, which sneaked inside the right post. Osako's gritty determination led to a 73rd-minute header from Keisuke Honda's corner kick that gave Japan three points in Group H.

"He played well in Germany this season," Honda said of the Werder Bremen forward. "He also couldn't score last World Cup and I knew he really wanted to score this game. I'm happy he scored."

Japan became the latest team to pull off an upset at the World Cup, joining Mexico, Switzerland and Iceland in earning unexpected results. The win was a surprise also because Japan changed coaches shortly before the tournament, and because Asian teams had failed to beat South American opposition in 17 previous World Cup meetings.

"Normally you prepare a match to play 11 players against 11 and to lose one player in the first three minutes -- to lose such a crucial player -- that's not an easy thing," Colombia Coach Jose Pekerman said. "In the second half, Japan adapted its style and managed to score by playing better and taking advantage of their opportunities."

Sanchez did not speak to reporters after the match.

Japan will next face Senegal on Sunday in Yekaterinburg, while Colombia takes on Poland in Kazan on the same day.

"If we had actually won the World Cup, we would have had a parade on the main street of Saransk," Japan Coach Akira Nishino said. "However, it is just one win, three points.

"We'll save our celebrations."

Colombia captain Radamel Falcao, who made his World Cup debut after a knee injury sidelined him in 2014, said his team will approach its remaining group games like "two finals."

"We only depend on what we do from now on," Falcao said. "We need to be strong, have character and show the power of our team."

SENEGAL 2, POLAND 1

MOSCOW -- Senegal midfielder Mbaye Niang saw the signal from the referee to re-enter following treatment for an injury and jogged along the center line. Then Niang noticed Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak loft a backpass to Jan Bednarek, who hadn't realized Niang was back on the field.

Niang outsprinted goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to reach the ball about 40 yards from the net, knocked the ball forward and tapped it in for Senegal's second fluky goal of the night. The Lions of Teranga held on to beat Poland and opened the World Cup with a surprising victory -- just like in 2002.

Senegal became the first African team to win at this year's World Cup after Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia were outscored 6-1 in losses.

It went ahead in the 37th minute when Thiago Cionek's attempted block of Idrissa Gueye's shot deflected and wrong-footed Szczesny, who was picked to start over fellow Arsenal castoff Lukasz Fabianski.

After Niang doubled the lead in the 60th, Krychowiak headed in Kamil Grosicki's free kick in the 86th minute, ending a streak of five consecutive scoreless openers for Poland.

Senegal is tied for the group lead with Japan, which upset Colombia 2-1. Senegal will play Japan on Sunday, when Poland meets Colombia.

RUSSIA 3, EGYPT 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Russia scored three goals in a 15-minute span early in the second half to set up a victory over Egypt, moving the host nation to the brink of the World Cup's knockout stage.

Mohamed Salah won and converted a penalty for a consolation goal on his return from a left shoulder injury but Egypt's first World Cup in 28 years could be over in barely five days following a second consecutive loss.

Ahmed Fathi poked the ball into his own net -- the fifth own-goal of the tournament -- to put Russia ahead in the 47th minute. Then Denis Cheryshev and Artyom Dzyuba scored in quick succession to leave Russia on course for a victory that followed up a 5-0 opening-night victory over Saudi Arabia.

It was Cheryshev's third goal of the World Cup, putting him tied with Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the scoring chart.

Russia's place in the round of 16 will be assured if Uruguay wins or draws against the Saudis today. Those two scenarios would also eliminate Egypt, which started with a 1-0 loss to Uruguay.

Egypt is still without a victory in six World Cup matches.

At a glance

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Japan 2, Colombia 1

Senegal 2, Poland 1

Russia 3, Egypt 1

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

Portugal vs. Morocco, 7 a.m.

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arab

Sports on 06/20/2018