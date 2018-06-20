LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas leads Texas Tech in Omaha

Arkansas 2, Texas Tech 0 - Middle 1st Inning

Arkansas is on the board first after a blunder by the Texas Tech outfield. Eric Cole led off with a single and Casey Martin followed with a double to put runners on second and third base with no outs.

After Heston Kjerstad and Luke Bonfield struck out, Dominic Fletcher flied out to right-center field, but the center and right fielders collided and the ball fell to the turf, allowing both runs to score and Fletcher to move to second base. There was no error on the play, presumably because it was too difficult to decide who was at fault, so it was ruled a double.

Fletcher moved to third base on a passed ball, but Carson Shaddy struck out to strand him.

Pregame

More than 20 hours after they were originally supposed to begin, Arkansas and Texas Tech are about to get underway in Omaha.

The Razorbacks are the road team today and are wearing their gray jerseys with red hats. Texas Tech is in its red tops, white pants and black hats.

It is a sparse crowd, as you would expect for a game in the middle of the day and after all the rain delays. The temperature is considerably cooler after all the rain passed through, about 70 degrees and cloudy.

Kacey Murphy, a junior left-hander, is Arkansas' starter today. He is 8-5 with a 3.12 ERA in 16 appearances this season, including 15 starts.

Texas Tech will throw right-handed junior Davis Martin, who is 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 16 appearances - all starts. Martin is a sinker pitcher and usually works in the low 90s fastball.

Barry Chambers, an SEC umpire, is behind the plate today.