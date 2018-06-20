DODGERS

Kershaw to make rehab start

CHICAGO — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is scheduled make a minor league rehab start Saturday as he continues his recovery from a strained lower back. The three-time NL Cy Young Award could be back pitching in the majors soon. According to Manager Dave Roberts, Kershaw will be limited to four innings and 60 pitches when he returns to the mound with Class AAA Oklahoma City at Omaha. If the outing goes well, Roberts hoped the left-hander’s next appearance would be with Los Angeles. Kershaw threw a three-inning simulated game before the Dodgers’ postponed series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. Afterward, Kershaw said he felt really good. Roberts said Kershaw returning when the Dodgers play at the New York Mets this weekend was considered, but the team opted for the minor league start to give the lefty “the best chance for success and health.” Kershaw, 30, was sidelined for nearly a month with left biceps tendinitis before returning May 31 against Philadelphia. He pitched five effective innings in a no-decision against the Phillies, and then went back on the disabled list the next day with the back injury.

BREWERS

Logan designated for assignment

PITTSBURGH — The Boone Logan experiment is over in Milwaukee. The National League Central-leading Brewers designated the left-handed reliever for assignment Tuesday to make room on the roster for rookie starter Freddy Peralta. Logan, 33, appeared in 16 games for Milwaukee, which signed him as a free agent in January hoping to use him as a left-handed specialist. He started the season dealing with a lat injury and struggled after joining the club in early May. Logan went 1-0 with a 5.91 ERA for the Brewers and had trouble getting out left-handed batters. Lefties went 9 for 22 (.410) against Logan with five extra-base hits.

ORIOLES

Alvarez gone

WASHINGTON — Pedro Alvarez has been designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles, who made several moves Tuesday in an attempt to improve a team with the worst record in the big leagues. Alvarez, 31, had a .181 batting average with 8 home runs and 18 RBI in 45 games. Used mostly as a designated hitter, he was in a 1-for-18 skid since his last multihit game, on May 24. It was not a surprising move, given the Orioles entered play Tuesday with a 20-50 record. As a corresponding move, the Orioles selected the contract of infielder Steve Wilkerson from Class AAA Norfolk, whose first appearance will be his major league debut. In December, Wilkerson received a 50-game suspension for a violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Plan.