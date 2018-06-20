Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 2:53 p.m.

Phil Mickelson apologizes 4 days after violating golf rules at U.S. Open

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:34 p.m.

Phil Mickelson plays in the second round during the second round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament at TPC Southwind on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (Brandon Dill/The Commercial Appeal via AP)



NEW YORK — Phil Mickelson has apologized four days after intentionally violating golf rules by hitting a moving ball on the green at the U.S. Open.

In a statement released Wednesday by his representatives, Mickelson said he should have apologized sooner. He added: "My anger and frustration got the best of me last weekend. I'm embarrassed and disappointed by my actions. It was clearly not my finest moment, and I'm sorry."

Mickelson was struggling in the third round when he reached the 13th green. His putt slid past the hole and was headed down and likely off the green when he trotted toward the ball and hit it back and off the hole. He then two-putted, was assessed a two-shot penalty for a 10 on the hole and was allowed to complete his round, shooting 81.

Mickelson cited strategy for his actions Saturday, saying he knew there was a two-stroke penalty but it was better than having to play from off the green.

gagewatcher says... June 20, 2018 at 2:17 p.m.

apology accepted

