Sports calendar

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS CAMPS
JUNE 25-27 Day Camp 2, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Grades 4-12,. Cost $210. JULY 9-11 Day Camp 3, 9 am.-noon; Grades 1-3. Cost $175. JULY 9-11 Day Camp 3, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.; Grades 4-6. Cost $175. JULY 23-25 Day Camp 4, 9 a.m.-noon; Grades 1-3. Cost $175. JULY 23-25 Day Camp 4, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.; Grades 4-6. Cost $175. For registration information and details call
(479) 575-3118 or email akcreame@uark.edu or tmercer@uark.edu.
UALR BASEBALL CAMPS
JULY 19 Summer Showcase, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost $150. For more information, contact Chris Curry at cmcurry@ualr.edu or (501) 519-2452.
JOE FOLEY BASKETBALL CAMP
JUNE 23-24, Advanced Skills Camp, Cost $100. For more information, call (501) 569-3464. JUNE 21-22, Team Camp, Cost $180 for one day, $360 for two days. For more information, call (501) 569-3464. AUG. 1-3, Team Camp, Cost $180 for one day, $360 for two days, $450 for three days. For more information, call (501) 569-3464.
HENDERSON STATE BOYS BASKETBALL
CAMP
JULY 30-AUG. 2 Arkadelphia Day Camp II, 8 a.m.-noon. Cost $90. For more information, contact Tamara Elgas at tamdge@yahoo.com.
SCOTT MAXFIELD FOOTBALL CAMP
JUNE 23 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Cost $50. For more information, contact Kenrick Burns at burnsk@hsu.edu or (870) 230-5461.
UALR TROJANS BASKETBALL CAMPS
JUNE 25-28 Individual Camp, ages 5-8, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Cost $120. Call or email lmdahms@ualr.edu for more information. JUNE 25-28 Individual Camp, ages 9-17, 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Cost $200. Call or email lmdahms@ualr.edu for more information.
RED WOLVES BASKETBALL CAMP
JUNE 25-28 Grades kindergarten-12th grade, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., June 25-27, 9 a.m.-noon, June 28, Cost $190 ($175 for Arkansas State faculty and staff). For more information, contract Frank Holloway (870) 972-2077 or fholloway@astate.edu.
RONNIE BREWER BASKETBALL CAMP
JUNE 25-29, Fayetteville Boys & Girls Club, 8 a.m.-noon, seventh-12th grade. Cost $100, $50 for additional sibling. Applications can picked up Fayetteville Boys & Girls Club or at ronniebrewerjr.com/camps. Mail application to 1722 College, Ave., Ste. C #289, Fayetteville, AR 72703.
HENDERSON STATE VOLLEYBALL CAMPS
JULY 9-11 Junior Reddie Camp for those entering third through sixth grade, 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Cost $75. For more information, contact Phil McDaniel at mcdanip@hsu.edu or (870) 230-5194. JULY 12-13 Individual Skills Camp for those entering grades 7-12, 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Cost $150-$185. For more information, contact Phil McDaniel at mcdanip@hsu.edu or (870) 230-5194. JULY 16-17 Elite Camp for those entering grades 10-12, 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Cost $160-$200. For more information, contact Phil McDaniel at mcdanip@hsu.edu or (870) 230-5194. JULY 23-24 Team Camp, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost $450 for team, $45 for camper. For more information, contact Phil McDaniel at mcdanip@hsu.edu or (870) 230-5194.
VAN COMPTON VOLLEYBALL CAMPS
JULY 9-13 Position camp, hitters and servers, July 9-10, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Serve and serve-receive, July 11-12, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Defensive specialist, July 13, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. for girls entering grades 8-12. Cost is $50 for hitters and serve/serve-receive and $35 for defensive specialist. For more information, call (501) 569-3371 or email vxcompton@ualr.edu. JULY 16-19 Individual camp for girls entering grades 4-12, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.. Cost is $150. For more information, call (501) 569-3371 or email vxcompton@ualr.edu. JULY 23-24 Senior high team camp, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Cost $50 per player. For more information, call (501) 569-3371 or email vxcompton@ualr.edu. JULY 25-26 Junior high team camp 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Cost $50 per player. For more information, call (501) 569-3371 or email vxcompton@ualr.edu.
OUACHITA BAPTIST BOYS
BASKETBALL CAMP
JULY 15-18 Dennis Nutt Shooting Camp for boys ages 8-18. Cost $300 for those staying overnight and $175 for commuters. For more information call Dennis Nutt at 870-245-5184 or email nuttd@obu.edu.
LYON COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CAMP
JULY 26-27 Girls Junior/Senior Team Camp, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. both days. Cost, $100 for resident, $85 for commuter with meals and $50 commuter without meals. AUG. 25, Girls Elite Camp, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. for eighth-12th graders. Cost $50. For more information, Contact Tracy Stewart-Lange (870) 307-7248 or email tracy.stewartlange@lyon.edu or Julie Church at (870) 307-7538 or email julie.church@lyon.edu.
HENDERSON STATE GIRLS
BASKETBALL CAMP
AUG. 11 Elite Camp 2, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Cost $50. For more information, contact Jill Thomas at thomasj@hsu.edu or (870) 230-5123.
