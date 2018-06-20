SOFTBALL

Razorbacks add transfer

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville added Missouri transfer Braxton Burnside on Tuesday. Burnside, of Paragould, had 99 hits, scored 48 runs with 15 home runs and 80 RBI in two seasons. She was named to the SEC’s all-freshman team in 2017.

GOLF

Arkansas Tech’s Gean honored

Austin Gean of Arkansas Tech University was named to the NCAA Division II PING All-American third team Tuesday. Gean is the fifth All-American from Arkansas Tech and the first since Nick Quast in 2005. He had a 71.83 scoring average and finished in the top 10 in five of eight tournaments.

SOCCER

Rangers welcome former professional

Former professional and Canadian National Team soccer player, Paul Stalteri, will be in Little Rock on Friday to be the guest coach the Little Rock Rangers Elite Performance Academy at War Memorial Stadium. Stalteri’s playing career included a German championship with Bundesliga and in the English Premier League. He also made 84 appearances for the Canadian National team from 1997-2010 and served as its captain from 2007-2010. He was inducted into the Canadian Soccer Hall of Fame in May 2017.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Hot Springs hires Bryant DC

Bryant defensive coordinator Darrell Burnett was hired Tuesday night as Hot Springs’ new coach. Burnett has been the defensive coordinator at Bryant since 2016. The Hornets played in the Class 7A semifinals the past two seasons. Former Trojans coach Chris Vereen resigned after eight seasons earlier this offseason to take the Star City head coaching position.

— Jeremy Muck

Carlisle tabs new coach

Carlisle hired former Heber Springs assistant coach Caleb Shock as its new coach Tuesday night. Shock was Heber Springs’ defensive coordinator in 2016 before leaving coaching for a season to enter private business. His father Steve was Carlisle’s head coach in 1988. He takes over for Mark Uhiren, who coached the Bisons in 2016 and 2017.

— Jeremy Muck