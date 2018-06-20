Travs top Naturals to claim first-half title

SPRINGDALE -- Johendi Jiminian allowed just five hits over six-plus innings to lead the Arkansas Travelers to a 7-1 win Tuesday night over Northwest Arkansas.

The win in Arvest Ballpark gave the Travs the first-half Texas League North Division championship after the two teams entered Tuesday's game tied for the first-half lead.

"They pitched very well and shut us down," Naturals manager Mike Rojas said. "It's unfortunate you have to have a one-game playoff after you tie the division, instead of head-to-head, but that's the rules. They came out swinging and won the game."

The Naturals had the bases loaded with no out in the seventh inning but couldn't chip away at the deficit, as relievers Bryan Bonnell and Daniel Schlereth worked out of the jam unscathed.

Northwest Arkansas starter Emilio Ogando struggled in his second-consecutive start. After pitching only two innings in his last outing, Ogando lasted only 2 1/3 innings Tuesday. He was pulled with one out in the third after Chris Mariscal and Beau Amaral each had two RBI hits in the frame. Ogando allowed six runs on seven hits, increasing his earned run average to 6.54.

"He needs to get the ball out of the middle of the plate," Rojas said. "It's part of development. He's going through some growing pains right now. We just got to continue to work with him and get him better because right now what he's doing isn't him."

Arkansas (36-35) opened the scoring in the first inning when Joey Curletta smashed a two-run home run to left field.

The Naturals' (35-36) lone run came in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly from Nicky Lopez.

Short Hops:

• Ogando's outing was tied for his third-shortest of the season. Ogando had his shortest stint of the year in a loss to Springfield on May 2 in which he pitched only 1 1/3 innings.

• With his appearance in the sixth inning, Northwest Arkansas relief pitcher Franco Terrero now has 25 appearances on the season, which is tied for first among Texas League relievers.

On Deck: The Naturals will host Arkansas today in the final game of a four-game series at 12:05 p.m. Lefthander Jake Kalish will make his second start for Northwest Arkansas since being optioned from Triple-A Omaha on June 15. Righty Williams Perez is scheduled to start for the Travelers.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

Sports on 06/20/2018