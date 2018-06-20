UNDER THE RADAR: Little Rock Central's Ky’lyn Arnett

Each Wednesday we feature an in-state prospect that could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is Little Rock Central guard Ky’lyn Arnett.

CLASS: 2019

POSITION: guard

SIZE: 6-5, 199

STATS: as a junior, averaged 12 points, 6.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2 steals while shooting 47 percent beyond the three-point line in 12 games

COACH: Brian Ross, who was hired April 28.

“He suffered an injury in AAU this spring and he’s been out for about six weeks. He’s a little rusty and he’s really not feeling himself physically. He can really shoot the ball, he’s really big. He has great size for a guard and from what I’ve seen from films last year — explosive athleticism and I think the potential to be great. He’s under the radar recruiting wise. He missed about half the season last year as a junior and this AAU season this spring he’s been out, so he’s probably hasn’t been seen by many people. If they have seen him, they’re going to want him.”

RECOVERED FROM HYPER EXTENDED KNEE:

“He did a bunch of physical therapy and came back Monday (June 11) for our first practice.”

DEFINITELY D-I POTENTIAL:

“I think definitely D-I potential is there and I’ll get to know him more as time goes on, but he’s a great athlete and he can handle the ball. He can play 1-on-1, but he’s unselfish.”