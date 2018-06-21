Subscribe Register Login
Friday, June 22, 2018, 2:16 a.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Athletic Peyton Powell talks Hogs and recruiting

By Richard Davenport

This article was published June 21, 2018 at 11:17 p.m.

arkansas-assistant-coach-mark-smith-speaks-with-players-wednesday-march-28-2018-during-practice-at-the-universitys-practice-facility-on-campus-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas assistant coach Mark Smith speaks with players Wednesday, March 28, 2018, during practice at the university's practice facility on campus in Fayetteville.

Athlete Peyton Powell, who is one of the better prospects in Texas, talked about his interest in Arkansas and possible future plans to visit Fayetteville on Recruiting Thursday.

Powell, 6-3, 175, Odessa, (Texas) Permian has offers from Arkansas, Ohio State, Texas, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Illinois, Oklahoma State and others. He's played quarterback most of his career.

Position preference in college:

"I feel like I can be most successful at receiver."

Arkansas being the first Power Five school to offer:

"Them being my very first big school offer that's a lot of leverage towards them. Really they trusted in my ability like before anybody else could, so really everybody else saw them offer me and then they knew it was time."

Possibility of the Hogs getting an official visit:

"There's a good chance."

