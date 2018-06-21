Beavers stay alive eliminate Tar Heels

OMAHA, Neb. — Brett Daniels walked in the go-ahead run after Adley Rutschman tied it with a threerun double in the eighth inning, and Oregon State knocked North Carolina out of the College World Series with an 11-6 victory Wednesday night.

It was a stunning turnabout after the Tar Heels had wiped out a 3-0 deficit to go up 6-3 in the sixth. North Carolina had been 37-0 when leading after seven innings and had won 50 consecutive when scoring six runs, the longest streak in Division I.

Tyler Malone hit his second home run of the CWS, and the Beavers’ third of the game, as Oregon State (51-11-1) built a five-run cushion and avenged Saturday’s 8-6 loss to the Tar Heels (44-20).

North Carolina’s eighth-inning meltdown in a steady mist saw 3 pitchers walk 4 batters, 1 intentionally, and allow 3 hits.

Jake Mulholland (3-2) pitched three innings of shutout relief for the victory.