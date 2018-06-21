Diamond Hogs not interested in finals talk

— Arkansas is 2-0 at the College World Series, one win shy of advancing to the tournament's championship round for the first time since the best-of-three finals format was implemented in 2003.

It is the same situation the Razorbacks found themselves in six years ago at TD Ameritrade Park when they needed only one win to eliminate South Carolina, then the two-time defending national champion, but lost on consecutive nights to end the season.

While none of this year's players were part of that team, they know the story about what happened that year, as well as what happened last season in Omaha when No. 1 seed Oregon State lost twice to LSU during a 24-hour span to go from sitting in the driver's seat to sitting on an airplane home.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” second baseman Carson Shaddy said. “We’re going to have a good opponent, either Florida and Texas Tech, and no one is going to lay down for us. We respect both of them very highly. We have a lot of work to do and have to play our best game of the year next game."

After defeating Texas Tech 7-4 on Wednesday, several Arkansas players deflected questions about being one win away from playing for the national championship. It was clear they were not looking past the next task.

"I think we’re hungry," catcher Grant Koch said. "All of us know that with one loss you’re fighting for your life and then you’re one loss away (from being eliminated).

"We’re just fighting for one more day with these guys and doing whatever we can."

Arkansas (46-19) is 2-0 this season against Texas Tech and 2-2 against Florida. The Red Raiders (45-19) and Gators (47-20) will play an elimination game Thursday at 7 p.m., and the winner will advance to play Arkansas at the same time Friday.

There are few secrets left between Arkansas and its potential foes.

"The pros are that you’re familiar with them and you’re aware of what they can do," Shaddy said. "They both have really good offenses and both can really pitch.

"Cons, they might have an advanced scouting report on our pitchers and hitters.”

Perhaps more than scouting, Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said is important for his team to be psychologically prepared Friday night.

"It's a good position because you get to rest a little bit and hopefully rest up a guy or two who can help you in the next ball game," Van Horn said. "It's where you want to be, but 3-0 is better. We just have to wait and see who we play and get ready for them as best we can mentally.

"It really doesn't matter who we play. We've just got to find a way to beat them."