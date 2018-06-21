Elite QB tells why he was 'blown away' by Arkansas

Sophomore quarterback Aaron McLaughlin said he was blown away by his recent Arkansas visit and told why on Recruiting Thursday. He also attended the June 16 Razorback Night Camp.

McLaughlin, 6-4, 225 pounds, of Suwanee (Ga.) Buford has 28 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Florida State, Texas A&M and Southern Cal.

Why blown away by Arkansas?

"You don't go to Arkansas and expect that. I don't want to be mean, but like I would just say the facilities were incredible. The coaches were so personable and they just really made me feel wanted."

He and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock.

"Honestly, immediately when I got to the facility he kind of just welcomed me. We went and ate lunch in his office. He was such a nice guy.Just absolutely great coach, incredible guy. He was just a personable guy that really knows what he's talking about."

Impressed with Coach Chad Morris' speech to the campers:

"He really, really focused on how they're going to develop me as a person. He went up there and he said if you come to Arkansas I guarantee you'll graduate. That was pretty bold, but that's awesome to hear.

Where Arkansas stands with him:

"Very high."