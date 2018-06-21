Fishing hot spots

GREERS FERRY LAKE: Bass fishing is good with crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits and Texas-rigged worms from the shore to 43 feet. Crappie are biting jigs and minnows over brush at 10-25 feet. Hybrids and white bass bite early and late on inline spinners, Alabama rigs, swimbaits, grubs and hair jigs at 22-65 feet.

BREWER LAKE Bass are biting crankbaits and plastic worms off rocky points at 8-12 feet. Crappie are biting minnows and jigs at 12-18 feet.

LAKE ATKINS Bass are biting off the bank at 3-4 feet. Crappie are biting jigs over deep cover. Bream are biting worms and crickets.

