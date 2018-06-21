Lester, Cubs pull away for shutout of Dodgers

CUBS 4, DODGERS 0

CHICAGO -- Whether they were making neat grabs or nailing runners at the plate, the Chicago Cubs came through with one sparkling play after another.

It was just what Jon Lester needed.

The four-time All-Star won his fifth consecutive start, Javier Baez backed him with three hits and two runs, and the Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Wednesday.

"That's what we're capable of doing," Manager Joe Maddon said. "In the past when we've won at a high level, we've played outstanding defense. It never gets old. It never gets old to watch that kind of baseball."

Lester (9-2) gave up five hits over seven innings, though he didn't have his usual pinpoint command.

Baez had two doubles and a triple for a career-high three extra-base hits. He also stole a base and made some big plays at shortstop and second.

Kyle Schwarber hit his 14th home run. Kris Bryant added two hits and an RBI in his third consecutive game batting leadoff. And the Cubs handed Ross Stripling his first loss since April 30, taking two of three in a rematch of the past two NL Championship Series.

"We'll be somewhere (in the playoffs) in October," Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said. "I can't speak to the opponent, but we'll be somewhere."

Lester walked three and struck out one batter. Anthony Bass worked the final two innings to finish the six-hitter.

"I really didn't have much today," Lester said. "I was kind of grinding through that one."

But he didn't need his best stuff with the defense coming through in a big way.

Baez made a strong throw from deep in the hole at shortstop in the second inning to rob Logan Forsythe of a hit and had fans chanting his name in the eighth after a neat double play as the second baseman. He caught Justin Turner's line drive and lunged to the bag to double off a diving Enrique Hernandez.

Right fielder Jason Heyward threw out Chris Taylor trying to score on Turner's fly in the third.

Center fielder Albert Almora raced in for a diving grab on Yasiel Puig's liner in the seventh. And the Cubs caught several balls on the warning track while winning for the 17th time in 25 games.

"Al comes in, dives for one and I'm just like, 'OK, I'm done clapping for you guys,' " Lester said. "It's expected now that these guys can make these plays."

Stripling (6-2) had won six consecutive starts. The right-hander went 6 innings, allowing 3 runs and 8 hits while striking out 7 without a walk. But the Dodgers dropped back-to-back games for the first time since they lost a season-high six in a row May 10-16.

Cubs starters have allowed one run or less in seven consecutive home games, matching Chicago's longest streak since May 11-June 7, 1919, according to STATS.

PHILLIES 4, CARDINALS 3 Odubel Herrera hit a tiebreaking, solo home run in the seventh inning, Cesar Hernandez hit a two-run home run and host Philadelphia beat St. Louis.

GIANTS 6, MARLINS 5 Brandon Belt had three hits, Gorkys Hernandez added a two-run single during a five-run sixth inning and San Francisco beat visiting Miami.

ROCKIES 10, METS 8 Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon homered, pinch-hitter Ryan McMahon put host Colorado ahead with a threerun shot and the team rallied past New York.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 12, WHITE SOX 0 Corey Kluber became the first pitcher with 11 victories this season and Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis hit three-run home runs as host Cleveland routed Chicago.

YANKEES 7, MARINERS 5 Giancarlo Stanton lined a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and New York erased a five-run deficit to beat visiting Seattle.

TWINS 4, RED SOX 1 Robbie Grossman and Max Kepler homered to back an effective start by Lance Lynn as host Minnesota beat Boston. ASTROS 5, RAYS 1 Jose Altuve homered twice, including the last of three consecutive by Houston in the sixth inning, to lift the team to a victory over visiting Tampa Bay.

RANGERS 3, ROYALS 2 Austin Bibens-Dirkx pitched effectively into the seventh inning and Texas extended its winning streak to a season-high five games with a victory over host Kansas City.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 5, TIGERS 3 Scooter Gennett hit a tying two-run home run, and Eugenio Suarez connected on the next pitch -- a hit originally ruled a double but changed to a home run on review -- as Cincinnati rallied to a victory and a two-game sweep of visiting Detroit.

BLUE JAYS 5, BRAVES 4 J.A. Happ pitched a season-high 8 1/3 innings to win his fifth consecutive decision, Kendrys Morales hit a two-run home run and host Toronto beat Atlanta.

ATHLETICS 12, PADRES 4 Light-hitting Franklin Barreto connected for a 424-foot, three-run home run, one of five long balls visiting Oakland hit in routing San Diego.

ORIOLES 3, NATIONALS 0 Mark Trumbo homered, Andrew Cashner and four relievers combined on a five-hitter, and Baltimore shook off a long rain delay to beat host Washington.

Sports on 06/21/2018