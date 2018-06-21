Memphis linebacker catches Chavis' eye

Linebacker Dorian Hopkins is a name to remember going forward after he impressed Arkansas during the Razorback Night Camp on June 16.

Hopkins, 6-0, 219 pounds of Memphis University High School, was watched closely and tutored by defensive coordinator John Chavis.

“Coach Chavis really likes me as a person,” Hopkins said. “He said as a football player he thinks I’m a really a phenomenal player. There’s just a few small things here or there I need to work on. I think they really want me to be here. It’s just minor things, like I said, I need to take care of before.”

He recorded 54 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in eight games as a junior. He was named the D2-AA lineman of the year as a sophomore.

“I really liked being here,” said Hopkins of Arkansas. “The coaching staff really opened my eyes to things I was flawed in. I think I can take a lot from this camp and go back to Memphis and improve my game going into the season.”

Athleticism isn’t an issue for Hopkins. He has a best of 11.15 seconds in the 100 meters, 23.34 in the 200 and 54.19 in the 400. He has thrown the shot put 47-6 and triple jumped 44-7.5 along with running legs on the 4x100 meter relay and the 4x200.

Hopkins, who has scholarship offers from Tulsa, UT-Martin, Central Arkansas and about seven others, hopes to see the Hogs extend an offer.

“Honestly, an offer from Arkansas would mean everything,” Hopkins said. “A big SEC school like this and just the fact they even want me here is really exciting to me. If I got an offer from here I’m not going to say what I would do, but we can kind of infer what we can infer from that.

“I’ve been watching Arkansas since I was little. I’ve been watching SEC football since I’ve been playing football.”

Hopkins has a weighted 3.0 grade point average and is looking to study biology and has plans to become a pediatrician.

“I have big plans for my life outside of football and other sports, so I try to keep myself on track to be the best all around person and I love to help kids, so it fits well,” Hopkins said.

He looks forward to making his way back to Fayetteville.

“I love the facilities, I love the coaches here,” Hopkins said. “I didn't get a chance to meet a lot of the players and hopefully I can come back in the fall and get that opportunity.”