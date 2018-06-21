Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

JUNE

21 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. sherwoodbassclub.com

23 Metro Area Bass Club bass benefit fishing tournament. Arkansas River, Murray Park. Entry fee $110. First place guaranteed $1,000. Harvey Gomillion (501) 412-6382 or hsgomillion@sbcglobal.net or Virgus Wood (501) 547-6890 or virgus@comcast.net.

23 Anvil Jaw Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Chicot, State Park. Josh Bussell at (501) 804-1346.

24 Anvil Jaw Bass Club bass open tournament. Lake Chicot, State Park. Entry fee $70. Josh Bussell at (501) 804-1346.

Sports on 06/21/2018