Outdoors calendar

JUNE
21 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. sherwoodbassclub.com
23 Metro Area Bass Club bass benefit fishing tournament. Arkansas River, Murray Park. Entry fee $110. First place guaranteed $1,000. Harvey Gomillion (501) 412-6382 or hsgomillion@sbcglobal.net or Virgus Wood (501) 547-6890 or virgus@comcast.net.
23 Anvil Jaw Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Chicot, State Park. Josh Bussell at (501) 804-1346.
24 Anvil Jaw Bass Club bass open tournament. Lake Chicot, State Park. Entry fee $70. Josh Bussell at (501) 804-1346.
