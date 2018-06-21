State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER;Good;Fair;Good;Good

CLEAR;Fair;Fair;--;Fair

CONWAY;Fair;Fair;Fair;Good

GREERS FERRY;Good;Excellent;Good;Good

HARRIS BRAKE;Good;--;Good;Good

MAUMELLE;Excellent;Good;Excellent;Good

NORRELL;Good;Good;Good;Good

OVERCUP;--;--;--;--

LAKE PECKERWOOD;Fair;--;--;Good

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Excellent;Excellent;Fair;Fair

SUNSET;Good;Good;Good;Good

VALENCIA;--;--;--;--

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;Good;Good;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Good;--;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;--;Fair;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;Good;Good;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Good;Fair;Fair

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;--;--;--;--

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Generators are operating from 2 p.m. until 6-7 p.m. This allows wade fishing throughout the day by starting early in the upper river and staying ahead of the generation the rest of the day. Trout have been biting, apparently triggered by a blue-wing olive hatch being the main catalyst. Midges are also active in the morning. Small pheasant tail nymphs, pheasant tail emergers and other blue-wing olive emergers are good choices along with midge pupa. Fly fishermen report good results with soft hackles, midges, hare's ears, sowbugs and streamers. Red and cotton candy-colored bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Good;--;--;--

NORFORK;Good;--;--;Good

WHITE RIVER Anglers have been catching good-sized rainbows and keeper browns. The rainbows have been biting pink worms and frozen shrimp. Big browns are biting river minnows or lures with sliver flash, or Rogues with orange bellies and red eyes. The water has been high and swift, but Bull Shoals Lake is starting to approach its normal level for the season, and the generation may change.

NORFORK TAILWATER The Norfork has had no wadable water. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning. Dry Run Creek is fishing better. The hot flies have been sowbugs (size 14), Y2Ks (size 12) and various colored San Juan worms (worm brown, red, hot fluorescent pink and cerise size 10).

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;Fair;Good;--;Poor

WHITE OAK;Good;Good;Good;Fair

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER;--;--;--;--

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting PowerBait, nightcrawlers and waxworms. The Bertrand ramp area has been fishing well. Fish upstream from Parker Bottoms in the Trophy Management Area as well as Campground C, Riverview walk-in areas as well as the turnaround. Nymphs, Midges are working well along with white or olive PJ jigs. Stocking occurred last week and fly-fisherman are reporting good numbers of fish being caught. Typical good lures in this area are gold and silver Colorado spoons, red and gold Bouyant Spoons and Flicker Shad in Pro Series Nos. 4 and 5. Good PowerBait colors are white, red, orange, yellow chartreuse and peach. Good flies are pheasant tails, midges in blue dun, black, olive, hare's ear, tungsten Copper Johns, WD-40s, Trout Magnets and San Juan worms.

FAYETTEVILLE;Good;Good;Poor;Fair

SEQUOYAH;Fair;Fair;Fair;--

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN;Good;Good;Excellent;--

SPRING RIVER Woollies, nymphs and Y2ks are good choices for flies. When the bite slows, get the fly down deep. Hot pink, black and orange Trout Magnets have been great. Fish just off the bottom.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;Fair;--;Good

MILLWOOD;Good;--;--;Good

GREESON;--;--;--;--

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Good;Good;Fair;Good

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--

DEGRAY;Fair;Good;--;Fair

HAMILTON;Good;--;--;--

NIMROD;Good;Fair;Good;Good

OUACHITA;Good;Good;Good;Fair

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout fishing has dropped off sharply. Anglers will experience short feeding times and a finicky bite as wary trout feed on insect hatches and injured baitfish. Patience is key as the remaining trout numbers are actively feeding in the late evening as the sun sets over the top of the dam. Trout from 12-17 inches have been caught and released in the last week, but numbers have been few. Bank fishermen have had some success using waxworms and mealworms fished just of the bottom with a marshmallow floater.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);Good;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;Good;Poor;--;Poor

CANE CREEK;Good;Fair;Fair;Poor

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 06/21/2018