Top 2021 DE revisits Arkansas trip, relaltionship with Traylor

Highly regarded sophomore defensive end Landon Jackson joined Recruiting Thursday to recap his visit to Arkansas a few weeks ago.

Jackson, 6-5, 225 pounds, Texarkana, (Texas) Pleasant Grove has offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Kansas, Texas Tech, Southern Miss, Texas State and Tulsa.

He helped lead his 16-0 team to 4A DII state championship last season with 98 tackles, 11.5 sacks. 23 quarterback hurries, 3 forced fumbles, an interception and 6 pass break-ups.

Highlight of the Arkansas visit:

"I would have to say probably just I whenever we went to the locker room. It wasn't like too extra I guess. (Texas) A&M is like crazy. It was really nice and everything, but it wasn't like too much."

His long relationship with running backs coach Jeff Traylor:

It does back to around the fifth or sixth grade because I use to live in Gilmer before I moved to Pleasant Grove. He use to like come to all the Pee Wee football games and everything. I've always known him pretty well. He and my stepdad are pretty good friends."

Biggest college fan base around town:

"Right around here, it's definitely Arkansas. Then probably UT, but mainly Arkansas."