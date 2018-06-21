Travs, Naturals postponed

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals' game against the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday was postponed because of heavy rain across the region.

Wednesday's game has been rescheduled as part of a twi-night, same admission doubleheader to be held July 24. The teams will play two seven-inning contests with Game 1 beginning at 5:05 p.m. with a 30-minute intermission between the end of Game 1 and the beginning of Game 2. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and any ticket for July 24 is good for both games.

All tickets from Wednesday are eligible, per the Naturals' official weather policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any regular season home game during the 2018 season. Tickets for June 20 are not valid for the doubleheader unless exchanged at the box office for a ticket for July 24.

Wednesday's game ended the Naturals' homestand, and the team will head to Tulsa today to open a four-game series with the Drillers. That series will end on Sunday, and the team will be off for three days for the Texas League All-Star Game in Midland.

The Naturals will be back at Arvest Ballpark on June 28 to host a six-game homestand.

Sports on 06/21/2018