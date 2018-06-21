GOLF

Lefty apologizes

Phil Mickelson has apologized four days after intentionally violating golf rules by hitting a moving ball on the green at the U.S. Open. In a statement released Wednesday by his representatives, Mickelson admits he should have apologized sooner. He said: “My anger and frustration got the best of me last weekend. I’m embarrassed and disappointed by my actions. It was clearly not my finest moment and I’m sorry.” Mickelson was struggling in the third round when he reached the 13th green. His putt slid past the hole and was headed down and likely off the green when he trotted toward the ball and hit it back and off the hole. He then two-putted, was assessed a two-shot penalty for a 10 on the hole and was allowed to complete his round, shooting 81. Mickelson cited strategy for his actions Saturday, saying he knew there was a two-stroke penalty but it was better than having to play from off the green.

Hubert Green dies

Hall of Fame golfer Hubert Green, who won a U.S. Open playing portions of the final round despite a threat against his life, has died. He was 71. Green won the 1977 U.S. Open and the 1985 PGA Championship in a career that included 19 PGA Tour victories and four on the seniors circuit. The PGA Tour announced that Green died Tuesday after battling throat cancer. Green held a one-stroke lead at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., when he completed the 14th hole of the final round of the U.S. Open. He then was notified by tournament officials they had received a threat saying he would be shot when he reached the 15th green. He chose to continue playing and even birdied the 16th hole before finishing with a one-stroke victory. Green was a member of three U.S. Ryder Cup teams and never lost a singles match. He was the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 1971.

Peter Thomson dies

The family of five-time British Open champion Peter Thomson has announced his death. He was 88. Thomson had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for more than four years and died at his Melbourne home surrounded by family members on Wednesday morning. Born on Aug, 23, 1929, Thomson was two months short of his 89th birthday. The first Australian to win the British Open, Thomson went on to secure the title five times between 1954 and 1965, a record equaled only by American Tom Watson.

TENNIS

Sugita upsets Thiem

Yuichi Sugita of Japan upset third-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-2, 7-5 at the grass-court Gerry Weber Open at Halle, Germany, on Wednesday. The 52nd-ranked Sugita forced 13 break opportunities and took three as he advanced to a quarterfinal against American qualifier Denis Kudla. Kudla defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in their second-round match. Seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori lost 6-2, 6-2 to Karen Khachanov of Russia. Fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut stayed in control against Robin Haase, winning 6-4, 7-5, and the Spaniard will next face Khachanov. Defending champion Roger Federer plays Benoit Paire in the second round today.

Svitolina advances

Fifth-ranked Elina Svitolina said she believes she is making progress on grass after reaching the quarterfinals at the Birmingham Classic in Birmingham, England, for the first time with a 6-4, 6-2 victory on Wednesday over Alize Cornet of France in the Wimbledon warmup tournament. A drive-volley and smash combination helped the Ukrainian break serve for the first time in the fifth game, and she never relinquished this advantage throughout the rest of the set. Svitolina next plays Mihaela Buzarnescu, a 30-year-old Romanian, who is at a career-high No. 30, having been ranked 267th a year ago. Buzarnescu beat Petra Martic of Croatia 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.

Cilic, Querrey in quarters

Top-seeded Marin Cilic set up a quarterfinal with Sam Querrey after coming from a set down to beat Gilles Muller 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at Queen’s Club in London on Wednesday. Cilic was the losing finalist in the grass-court tournament and at Wimbledon in 2017. Fifth-seeded Querrey, the winner here in 2010, beat Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-1. Also, Frances Tiafoe beat Leonardo Mayer 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to set up a last-eight clash with Jeremy Chardy. The Frenchman beat Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6), 6-3.

BASKETBALL

Howard headed to Nets

Former All-Star center Dwight Howard is headed to his fourth team in four seasons after the Charlotte Hornets agreed Wednesday to trade him to the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports. The Nets will send veteran center Timofey Mozgov to Charlotte, as well as two second-round draft picks and cash considerations, to acquire Howard. The trade cannot be announced until July when the NBA’s next salary cap year starts, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who was not authorized to discuss the details publicly. ESPN reported that the Nets would surrender the 45th overall pick in tonight’s league draft, as well as a second-round selection in 2021, to complete the trade. Howard’s arrival on a $23.8 million expiring contract will help Brooklyn create significant salary-cap space in the 2019 offseason to try to accelerate its rebuild.

Stanford grad to Kentucky

Kentucky is adding Stanford graduate transfer Reid Travis to its lineup. Travis, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection twice with the Cardinal, announced Wednesday that he’s transferring to Kentucky to pursue a master’s degree. Under NCAA graduate transfer rules, Travis will be eligible to play for the Wildcats in the fall. He graduated Sunday with an undergraduate degree in science, technology and society. Travis, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward, averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds last season. He’s one of three players in Stanford history with at least 1,400 points and 700 rebounds in fewer than 100 career games. Kentucky Coach John Calipari said Travis can help the team “become even more potent.” The Wildcats finished 26-11 last season and five players from that team — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Knox, Hamidou Diallo, Jarred Vanderbilt and Wenyen Gabriel — are entered in tonight’s NBA draft.

BASEBALL

Wacha out with strain

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha left Wednesday’s start against the Philadelphia Phillies with a left oblique strain. Wacha exited the game in the bottom of the fourth. He allowed 3 runs — 1 earned — in 3 2/3 innings. Wacha surrendered a two-run home run to Cesar Hernandez and pitched to one more batter before he was replaced by Mike Mayers.

Morrow on 10-day DL

The Chicago Cubs will have to get by without closer Brandon Morrow for at least a little while. The Cubs placed the right-hander on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, leaving a short-handed bullpen without its most important piece. While Morrow went on the DL, Yu Darvish threw a simulated game. Manager Joe Maddon said he looked “outstanding,” and the Cubs will see how he feels today before announcing the next step as he works his way back from tendinitis in his right triceps. Morrow — signed by Chicago to a $21 million, two-year contract in December after helping the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cubs in the NLCS — has 16 saves in 17 chances. He hurt his back on Monday. The Cubs put him on the DL prior to their game against the Dodgers and announced right-hander Justin Hancock will remain with the club after being called up from Class AAA Iowa.