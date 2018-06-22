Former UCA guard to play with Golden State Warriors' Summer League team

Jordan Howard, a former guard and Southland Conference Player of the Year at the University of Central Arkansas, will play with the Golden State Warriors Summer League team, he confirmed Friday.

Howard, who was third in the NCAA with 25.1* points per game during the 2017-18 season, said he worked out with the Warriors on Wednesday and that the organization told his agent that they thought Howard's style of play fit into their scheme.

The Warriors drafted Cincinnati forward Jacob Evans with the No. 28 pick Thursday night, and Howard said his agent called him afterward and told him he had received an invitation to play for the Warriors' Summer League team.

"Super excited about the opportunity," said Howard, who is the Southland's all-time leader in three-point field goals made (386*). "Now it's just doing what I can control, go to the Summer League and do well and hopefully get a spot on the actual team. That's the goal."

The Warriors' Summer League team will play in a short tournament with the California teams from July 2 until July 6, Howard said, then they will join the rest of the NBA teams in Las Vegas from July 7 until July 16.

Howard will be competing for one of the Warriors' 15 maximum spots on its NBA roster, or he could earn a two-way contract, which would essentially split his time between the Warriors and its developmental team, the Santa Cruz Warriors, in the NBA G League.

The only UCA basketball player to previously play in the NBA is Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen (Hamburg), who was named to the All-NBA team seven times and won six NBA Finals with the Chicago Bulls.

*CORRECTION: Jordan Howard averaged 25.1 points per game, and the all-time Southland three-point record is 386. A previous version of this story misstated those stats.