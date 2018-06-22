Gators hold on to eliminate Raiders
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:31 a.m.
OMAHA, Neb. — JJ Schwarz hit a two-run home run and Florida built enough cushion to survive Texas Tech’s six-run outburst over the seventh and eighth innings and eliminate the Red Raiders from the College World Series with a 9-6 victory Thursday night. The Gators (49-20) have won two consecutive following a loss to Tech in their CWS opener and moved to the Bracket 2 final against SEC rival Arkansas. The No. 1 national seed would have to beat the Razorbacks today and again Saturday to return to the best-of-three championship round next week. Florida freshman Jack Leftwich (5-5) allowed 7 hits, walked 2 and struck out 5 in 6 1/3 innings. He escaped trouble in the second and fourth innings before leaving with two runners on base in the seventh. That’s when Tech (45-20) and its high-scoring offense started to make trouble for the Gators and their bullpen.
