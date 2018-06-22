State sports brief
By Democrat-Gazette press services
GOLF
UA’s Ortiz named All-American
Alvaro Ortiz of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville was named to the PING All-American team on Thursday.
The honor is the first for Ortiz who also earned back-to-back PING Central Region honors as a junior and senior.
Ortiz paced the Razorbacks with a 71.24 stroke average in 14 tournaments. The senior posted five top-10 finishes this season including playing to a tie for first at the Southern Intercollegiate in the spring. He had 21 rounds under par and led the team with 150 birdies in his final year.
