TIME OUT: Razorback DE commitment Mataio Soli

It's time out with Arkansas defensive end commitment Mataio Soli.

Name: Mataio Mackhale Soli

Nickname: Taio

State/school: Douglas County High School

Height: 6’4

Weight: 230

Position: DE

40 time: 4.7

Vertical: 34’

I plan to major in: Finance

The recruiting process is: Not as easy as people think

My favorite play called in the huddle: any play

If I couldn't play football, I would want to: Be the President

I'm happiest when I: Am with family

My mom is always on me to do: Dishes

Favorite video game: NCAA 14

Favorite music: Rap & Reggae

Must watch TV show: The Naruto Series

How would you spend a million dollars? I wouldn’t

What super power would choose if given the option? Read minds

My biggest pet peeve is: Lazy people & people who act entitled

My perfect meal is: Seafood Hot Wings (extra sauce) Mac’N Cheese

I will never ever eat: Most Thanksgiving food

Dream Date: Rihanna

Hobbies: Hanging out with friends and family

The one thing I could not live without is: God

Role model: Muhammad Ali

Three words to describe me: Chosen, Real, Mature

People would be surprised that I: love anime

Three people I would invite to dinner: Lebron, Charlemagne tha God, The Rock