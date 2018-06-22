Home /
TIME OUT: Razorback DE commitment Mataio Soli
This article was published today at 11:14 a.m.
It's time out with Arkansas defensive end commitment Mataio Soli.
Name: Mataio Mackhale Soli
Nickname: Taio
State/school: Douglas County High School
Height: 6’4
Weight: 230
Position: DE
40 time: 4.7
Vertical: 34’
I plan to major in: Finance
The recruiting process is: Not as easy as people think
My favorite play called in the huddle: any play
If I couldn't play football, I would want to: Be the President
I'm happiest when I: Am with family
My mom is always on me to do: Dishes
Favorite video game: NCAA 14
Favorite music: Rap & Reggae
Must watch TV show: The Naruto Series
How would you spend a million dollars? I wouldn’t
What super power would choose if given the option? Read minds
My biggest pet peeve is: Lazy people & people who act entitled
My perfect meal is: Seafood Hot Wings (extra sauce) Mac’N Cheese
I will never ever eat: Most Thanksgiving food
Dream Date: Rihanna
Hobbies: Hanging out with friends and family
The one thing I could not live without is: God
Role model: Muhammad Ali
Three words to describe me: Chosen, Real, Mature
People would be surprised that I: love anime
Three people I would invite to dinner: Lebron, Charlemagne tha God, The Rock
