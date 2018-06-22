Top 2020 Texas WR discusses offer from Stepp, recent trip

Arkansas receivers coach Justin Stepp was the first to extend a scholarship to highly regarded 2020 receiver Collin Sullivan, who joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss the offer and recent visit.

Sullivan, 6-1, 183 of Round Rock, Texas has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Oregon, Baylor and others. He and his mother visited Fayetteville on June. 14.

Receivers coach Justin Stepp extended his first offer while at SMU:

"That was like an unbelievable moment. One I'll never forget really. Like that's the first one. I still remember the entire moment. My mom was crying and my dad was cheering me on. It was just moment between us in his office. It's just one I'll never forget."

Talked to Arkansas freshman receiver Mike Woods:

"For him he seems like he's settled in pretty good and yeah, he seems to love the school."

He and Stepp:

"I really liked his coaching style ever since I met him."

The moment he'll have to tell other coaches he's committing to another school:

"Of course, I think about that moment all the time. The recruiting process can be tough."