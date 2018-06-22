WALMART NW ARKANSAS CHAMPIONSHIP NOTEBOOK Sisters enjoy strong bond on LPGA Tour

ROGERS -- While the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship will have a number of families in the crowd to watch some of the greatest golfers in the world, some of the competitors in 144-player field are set to compete against siblings for the LPGA tournament title.

The Jutanugarn sisters and the Korda sisters highlight the sibling battles who will tee off today.

Moriya Jutanugarn is the No. 8 player in the LPGA Rolex rankings, and her sister, Ariya, is ranked No. 2. The Bankok, Thailand, natives achieved their childhood aspirations of playing professional golf, and their bond pushes them to put in the work required of the world's greatest golfers.

"We really compete with each other, as well, and we've done that while growing up," Moriya said. "It's really fun when we get to practice together. All girls grow up dreaming about playing in the LPGA, and that's what we're doing."

Nelly and Jessica Korda were born on the other side of the world, in Bradenton, Fla., but their at-home competitiveness also translated to more success on the course. Nelly Korda, the No. 38 player, said the drive to rise up the leaderboards and match the success of No. 11 Jessica creates a fun, rewarding atmosphere.

"There's a healthy competitiveness between us, and I think we just motivate each other to do our very best," Nelly said. "We're like best friends, so it's really nice to have her out here."

The Jutanugarns both rank in the top 10 in the world, but Ariya's nine LPGA Tour victories and 2016 Player of the Year award gave her a bit of an edge over her sister in golf realm. In fact, she was the first golfer from Thailand to win a major championship and was ranked the top golfer in the world in 2017. Still, Moriya has found the most success in Northwest Arkansas, as she finished second in the tournament last year for her best career finish.

"I really like this golf course," Moriya said. "The golf course is in really great shape this year, as well. I always love to come back and play here."

Fans can see the sisters in action today in the opening round of the tournament. Moriya Jutanugarn is set to tee off at 8:47 a.m. with a group that includes Stacy Lewis and Shanshan Feng, while Ariya Jutanugarn will get things started at 1:46 p.m. Nelly Korda will start her round at 8:47 a.m. on No. 10, and Jessica Korda will tee off at 1:47 p.m. on No. 10 with defending champion So Yeon Ryu and Lexi Thompson.

Lopez aims for top finish

One of the golfers set to tee off today earned two top-10 finishes in 2017, but a victory in the area she once called home would be an even larger career highlight.

Gaby Lopez played for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women's golf program and was the individual runner-up at the 2015 NCAA Division I Championship while competing for the Hogs. She's extremely familiar with the course, as she made her first appearance at the NW Arkansas Championship in 2013 as an amateur. She said she's changed a lot since that first time teeing off at the Pinnacle Country Club.

"I think that the Gaby right now is feeling way more comfortable with herself, just being able to come up here and tee it up on the first tee not as nervous as the first time (I played here)," Lopez said in third person.

In last year's tournament, Lopez shot a 10-under 203 to tie for 10th. She was the second-highest current or former Razorback finisher, as Stacy Lewis tied for fourth with a 13-under 200 over the three-day event.

Lopez said competing against Razorbacks who came before her is a great experience and the tournament itself is a positive for the entire state.

"We don't have a professional NFL team, but we have the Razorbacks," Lopez said. "This tournament brings me the opportunity to reconnect and give back to the sport and to the community where I've been, the last six years I've been here in Arkansas."

Lopez is set to tee off at 2:20 p.m. today.

Weather could be a weekend issue

Golfers should get a near perfect day to get their rounds in today with temperatures in the low 80s with just a 10 percent chance of rain.

Saturday could be a different matter.

Rain is likely moving in Saturday and that could have a definite effect on the event if the 90-percent rain chance holds true. Sunday could bring more rain, but just a 40-percent chance.

Sports on 06/22/2018