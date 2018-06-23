Cardinals eke out win over Travs

The Springfield Cardinals scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

With David McKay starting the seventh inning in relief of starter Max Povse, who allowed 1 run on 5 hits in 6 innings while throwing 79 pitches, the Cardinals broke through. Andrew Knizner started with a single to center and moved to third on a double by Granden Goetzman. After Victor Roache struck out, Stefan Trosclair hit a sacrifice fly to score Knizner to tie the game 2-2. Luke Dykstra followed with a single through the hole at second base to score Goetzman to put the Cardinals ahead 3-2.

The Travelers overcame a 1-0 deficit in the fourth inning on a two-run double by Joey Curletta which scored Chuck Taylor and Eric Filia, who led off the inning with walks prompting the Cardinals to replace starter Connor Jones with Austin Sexton.

The Travelers finished with 4 hits, went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position, left 6 runners on base and hit into 3 double plays. The Cardinals had eight hits, went 2 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on.

Curletta had 2 of the Travelers 4 hits with 2 RBI. McKay (2-1) took the loss allowing 2 runs on 3 hits in seventh.

Goetzman led the Cardinals by going 2 for 3, scoring 1 run and had 1 RBI. Sexton and Jacob Evans combined to throw 6 scoreless innings with Evans (1-5) pitching the final three to get his first victory of the season.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS

AT SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Hammons Field, Springfield, Mo. RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Chase De Jong (4-3, 3.92 ERA); Cardinals: RHP Anthony Shaw (4-2,4.75)

TRAVS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m. SUNDAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m. MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Texas League All-Star Game at Midland, Texas, 7:15 p.m. WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m. FRIDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.

