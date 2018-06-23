Former McDonald's All-American commits to Arkansas women's basketball

Arkansas women’s basketball Coach Mike Neighbors and his staff received big news Saturday when former TCU guard Amber Ramirez committed to the Razorbacks during her official visit.

Ramirez (5-8) was an ESPN 5-star prospect coming out of San Antonio Wagner High School in 2016 and played in the McDonald's All-American Game. ESPN rated her the No. 2 guard and No. 11 overall prospect in nation.

She averaged 26 points, 3.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals as a senior and finished her career with 2,769 points, the second-most in San Antonio city history.

Ramirez was a semifinalist for the Naismith High School Player of the Year and a third team Naismith All-America as a senior. She helped lead USA Basketball to a gold and silver medal in the summer of 2016.

She started 23 of 36 games for TCU as a sophomore last season and averaged 10.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.