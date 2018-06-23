Red Sox rally, beat Mariners despite Cruz's effort

RED SOX 14, MARINERS 10

BOSTON -- J.D. Martinez homered and drove in five, and the Boston Red Sox rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 14-10 on Friday night despite a monster game from Nelson Cruz.

Cruz had a pair of three-run home runs and drove in seven, but the Mariners still lost their season-worst fifth consecutive game, including three earlier this week at Yankee Stadium. Seattle led 4-0 and 10-5 before a wild Red Sox rally fueled by RBI from eight different players.

Martinez went 4 for 5, including a two-run home run in the sixth and two doubles. The Red Sox set a season high with 20 hits.

Reliever Matt Barnes (1-2) got the victory with one scoreless inning, and Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth.

Juan Nicasio (1-4) took the loss, allowing five runs on four hits in one-third of a lousy seventh inning.

The only flaw to the second half of the game for Boston: shortstop Xander Bogaerts left in the seventh with a sprained index finger on his left hand.

Ryon Healy hit a solo home run during Seattle's four-run first inning as the Mariners got to knuckleballer Steven Wright. Seattle added two more off Wright in the second after Boston's five-run bottom of the first.

Seattle scored four in the fourth, including Cruz's second three-run shot of the game, but Boston's bullpen shut down Seattle the rest of the way while the Mariners' imploded.

Rafael Devers singled in a run in the fifth, and then Martinez homered off Nick Vincent to center in the sixth to pull Boston within 10-8. Mitch Moreland followed with a triple just beyond the reach of diving right fielder Mitch Haniger, and Bogaerts drove in Moreland with an infield single.

Barnes struck out the side in the seventh, and then Boston got to Nicasio. Devers singled to lead off, Blake Swihart singled with one out and Nicasio walked Mookie Betts to load the bases. Andrew Benintendi blooped a single into shallow center to bring in Devers and tie it at 10.

ATHLETICS 11-4, WHITE SOX 2-6 A pair of three-run home runs by Franklin Barreto helped Oakland beat host Chicago in the first game of a doubleheader. Lucas Giolito pitched into the eighth inning before Xavier Cedeno worked out of a jam, and Chicago snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating Oakland for a split.

INDIANS 10, TIGERS 0 Rookie Shane Bieber struck out nine in a career-high seven innings, Yonder Alonso hit a grand slam and Cleveland beat visiting Detroit.

RAYS 2, YANKEES 1 Six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a five-hitter and beat visiting New York. Winner Ryan Yarbrough (6-3) entered in the second and allowed one hit in 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Sergio Romo worked the ninth for his fifth save in nine chances.

ROYALS 1, ASTROS 0 Kansas City rookie Rosell Herrera kept the game scoreless with a home-run robbery in the eighth inning and hit an RBI triple in the ninth as his team beat host Houston.

RANGERS 8, TWINS 1 Mike Minor threw six solid innings, Shin-Soo Choo homered and visiting Texas beat Minnesota for its sixth consecutive victory.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 2, PIRATES 1 (13) Ketel Marte's two-out single in the 13th inning led Arizona to a victory over host Pittsburgh.

PHILLIES 12, NATIONALS 2 Odubel Herrera homered for the fifth consecutive game and finished with four hits, helping visiting Philadelphia rout Washington.

DODGERS 5, METS 2 Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning and Los Angeles beat host New York behind Alex Wood's effective pitching.

BREWERS 2, CARDINALS 1 Jesus Aguilar homered to break up rookie Jack Flaherty's no-hit bid in the seventh inning, then homered again in the ninth to lift Milwaukee over visiting St. Louis.

ROCKIES 11, MARLINS 3 Jon Gray struck out 12 in seven dominant innings, Nolan Arenado homered in host Colorado's six-run fourth, and the Rockies beat Miami.

