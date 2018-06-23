GOLF

Harman leads Travelers

Brian Harman shot a 4-under 66 on Friday to move to 10-under par and then watched that hold up for the second-round lead in the Travelers Championship, thanks in part to a 10-second rule. Harman finished a stroke ahead of Matt Jones and first round co-leader Zach Johnson, who lost a stroke during his round of 68 when his birdie putt hung on the lip of the cup at the third hole for longer than the maximum allowed 10 seconds before falling in, giving him a par. Defending champion Jordan Spieth, tied with Johnson after an opening 63, had a 73 to drop into a tie for 25th at 4 under. He had a triple bogey on the par-5 13th and an eagle on the par-5 sixth. Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey and Russell Henley were two strokes back going into the weekend. Two-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson was three back after a 63. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 6 under after a 67 and tied for 11th. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) was 3 under after a 69. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) was 2 under after a 68. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) and Matt Atkins (Henderson State) did not make the cut.

Stricker out front

Steve Stricker made himself at home at the top of the leaderboard on a rainy and breezy Friday at the American Family Insurance Championship at Madison, Wis. The hometown star and tournament host shot an 8-under 64 at University Ridge to take a one-stroke lead over Brad Bryant in the PGA Tour Champions event. Because of the wet conditions, the players were allowed to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the fairways. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks), Colin Montgomerie and Steve Flesch shot 67. Daly returned from a knee injury that sidelined him for three events. Jerry Kelly and Illinois Coach Mike Small were at 68 with Bernhard Langer, Scott Verplank, Jeff Sluman, Glen Day (Little Rock), Billy Mayfair, Doug Garwood, Jerry Smith and Rocco Mediate. Defending champion Fred Couples had a 69. Stricker played alongside Vijay Singh and Davis Love III. Singh shot 81, and Love 72.

Pinckney moves up

Scott Pinckney shot a 6-under 64 on Friday and took the lead going into the weekend at the Web.com Tour’s Wichita Open at Wichita, Kan. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks), who shared the first-round lead with Ben Kohles, was alone in second at 7 under after a 68. Kohles (69) was tied for third at 6 under with Chris Thompson. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was at even par after a 67. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) was 1 over after a 68. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) did not make the cut.

TENNIS

Djokovic wins 800th

Novak Djokovic became the 10th man to register 800 victories since the Open Era began in 1968 when he beat France’s Adrian Mannarino 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the semifinals at the Queen’s Club in London. Djokovic, a 12-time Grand Slam champion, follows in the footsteps of Jimmy Connors (1,256), Roger Federer (1,156), Ivan Lendl (1,068), Guillermo Vilas (949), Rafael Nadal (903), John McEnroe (881), Andre Agassi (870), Ilie Nastase (846) and Stefan Edberg (801). Djokovic, through to the semifinals for only the second time since last year’s Eastbourne International, next meets France’s Jeremy Chardy after he defeated American Frances Tiafoe 6-4 6-4. Top-seeded Marin Cilic also advanced with a 7-6 (3) 6-2 victory over 2010 champion Sam Querrey. Cilic now faces Nick Kyrgios, who eliminated defending champion Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

Federer advances

Roger Federer defeated Matthew Ebden 7-6 (2), 7-5 to reach the semifinals of the Gerry Weber Open grasscourt event on Friday in Halle, Germany. The defending champion was made to work hard by Ebden, who saved five of the eight break points he faced and led 5-3 in the second set. Federer, who saved two match points against Benoit Paire the day before, recovered to go 6-5 up and then broke serve to set up a meeting with American qualifier Denis Kudla, who beat Japan’s Yuichi Sugita 6-2, 7-5. Roberto Bautista Agut will play Borna Coric in the other semifinal. Bautista Agut defeated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3, while Coric prevailed 7-5, 6-3 against Andreas Seppi.

Strycova closing in

Barbora Strycova closed in on a third Birmingham Classic final after avenging herself on Lesia Tsurenko on Friday. Boosted from beating Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza on Thursday, Strycova prevailed 7-5, 3-0 when Tsurenko quit with a painful left hip. Strycova next plays one of her friends, Magdalena Rybarikova, the 2009 champion who progressed past surprise packet Dalila Jakupovic 6-2, 6-4.

FOOTBALL

Yurachek to Raiders

Undrafted free agent fullback Ryan Yurachek, son of University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, has signed with the Oakland Raiders. The team announced his addition Friday, and Yurachek is likely to enter training camp as a backup on the depth chart. Keith Smith is the projected starting fullback for Coach Jon Gruden’s team. Smith, who joins fullback Jamize Olawale on the roster and is a converted linebacker, played only sparingly on offense with the Dallas Cowboys, but was an important part of the special teams under coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who now holds the same job with the Raiders. Last month, Yurachek signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall, but was released last week. Also Friday, Oakland waived fullback Henry Poggi. He had signed in May.

BASEBALL

Kershaw returns

Clayton Kershaw is set to make a surprise return from the disabled list tonight, starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a marquee matchup against New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Kershaw has been sidelined since June 1 with a lower back strain. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2014 NL MVP originally was scheduled to make a rehab start today for Class AAA Oklahoma City at Omaha, but rain in the forecast caused the Dodgers to change plans. Los Angeles Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Kershaw will be limited against the Mets, with rookie left-hander Caleb Ferguson ready in reserve. Ferguson, 21, had been slated to start today.

Cervelli on 7-day DL

The Pittsburgh Pirates have put veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli on the seven-day concussion disabled list. The Pirates made the move Friday night just before the start of their game with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rookie catcher Jacob Stallings was recalled from Class AAA Indianapolis. Cervelli left the June 9 game against the Cubs at Chicago in the fourth inning after being struck on the helmet and left of his jaw by a foul tip off the bat of Jason Heyward. Cervelli passed the concussion protoco