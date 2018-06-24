Arkadelphia connection handles things on field

CONWAY -- Saturday's 63rd annual Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star football game had an Arkadelphia flavor to it.

Led by Arkadelphia defensive back Dillion Scott's three interceptions and a punt return for a touchdown and Coach J.R. Eldridge, the West All-Stars defeated the East 52-21 at Estes Stadium on the University of Central Arkansas campus.

Scott's 58-yard punt return for a touchdown was part of the West's 17-point spurt to end the first half as it led 31-14 at halftime. He was named the game's MVP as he helped the West force six turnovers.

"Back from where I'm from, Arkadelphia, I think we just tired them out," Scott said.

Arkadelphia won the Class 4A state championship last season, defeating Warren 28-27. It was Scott's interception in that game that sealed the Badgers' first state title since 1987.

On Saturday as he wore the Badgers helmet for the final time, Scott, who will play football at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, enjoyed playing for Eldridge once more.

"It was great," Scott said. "Playing for Coach Eldridge, [Arkadelphia assistant] Coach [Casey] Moreland and the other coaches, it was an honor, man."

Eldridge called Scott one of the most competitive players he's ever coached.

"It doesn't matter if he's playing jacks or something else, he's going to compete," Eldridge said. "I knew he was going to come out here and have a great game."

Also for the West, Prescott's Thomas Muldrew rushed for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries and also threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Nashville's Ty Pettway. Malvern's Demias Jimerson was 9-of-16 passing for 106 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Hot Springs Lakeside's Dupree Swanson scored two rushing touchdowns on runs of 1 yard and 25 yards. Pettway led the West receivers with five receptions for 98 yards.

For the East, Searcy's Mason Schucker completed 6 of 20 passes for 95 yards and 1 touchdown. But he also threw four interceptions, with three of those being returned by Scott.

Helena-West Helena's Keyon Burrell caught a 57-yard touchdown pass for the East. McGehee's Deonta Haynes returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and Pine Bluff's Isiah Singleton had a 56-yard fumble return for another score.

East Coach Maurice Moody, of Little Rock McClellan, lamented his team's turnovers Saturday.

"We turned the ball over," Moody said. "Everybody knows that's a recipe for the disaster. You have to take care of the football. They capitalized off our mistakes. They took care of business. It got away from us."

The East tied the game 14-14 with 4:17 remaining in the first quarter on Haynes' interception. But it was all West from there.

Springdale's Jesus Borrosa kicked a 47-yard field goal to give the West a 17-14 lead with 1:50 left in the first quarter. Then, with 5:44 remaining in the second quarter, Scott returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown that made it 24-14 West. Swanson's 25-yard touchdown run with 46 seconds left in the half extended the West's lead to 31-14.

Despite the West's victory, the East still holds a 34-27-1 advantage in the series.

West;17 14 7 14 -- 52

East:14 0 7 0 -- 21

FIRST QUARTER

West -- Pettway 63 pass from Muldrew (Borrosa kick), 11:32

East -- Burrell 57 pass from Schucker (Ramero kick), 11:11

West -- Talley 18 pass from Jimerson (Borrosa kick), 7:48

East -- Haynes 100 interception return (Ramero kick), 4:17

West -- Borrosa 47 field goal, 1:50

SECOND QUARTER

West -- Scott 58 punt return (Borrosa kick), 5:44

West -- Swanson 25 run (Borrosa kick), 0:46

THIRD QUARTER

East -- Singleton 56 fumble return (Ramero kick), 11:24

West -- Muldrew 33 run (Borrosa kick), 0:45

FOURTH QUARTER

West -- Swanson 1 run (Borrosa kick), 8:24

West -- Muldrew 90 run (Borrosa kick), 6:38

TEAM STATISTICS

West;East

First downs;23;8

Rushes-yards;35-325;29-64

Passing yards;204;95

Att-Comp-Int;23-12-2;22-6-5

Total yards;529;159

Punts-Avg.;1-23.0;4-33.8

Fumbles-lost;1-1;4-1

Penalties;5-48;3-15

