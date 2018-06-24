Franco goes 4 for 4 as Phillies roll, beat Nationals

PHILLIES 5, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON -- Maikel Franco went 4 for 4, Carlos Santana homered and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Saturday.

With the Phillies leading 3-2 in the eighth, Santana sent a drive into the Philadelphia bullpen in left-center field off Kelvin Herrera for his 13th homer of the season and second in two games. Franco later added an RBI single.

Philadelphia's Odubel Herrera, who had homered in five straight games, went 0 for 4.

The Phillies have won five of six while the Nationals have lost three of four, scoring a total of nine runs. Anthony Rendon homered for Washington.

Aaron Nola (9-2) stiffened after a shaky first inning, giving up two runs on four hits over six. He struck out five and didn't allow a hit after the second inning, bouncing back from four-run, 4 1/3-inning effort last time out. Nola also hit an RBI single.

Seranthony Dominguez worked the ninth for his fourth save.

Rookie Erick Fedde (0-3) allowed 3 runs on 8 hits in 6-plus innings.

With the score 2-all, Franco doubled leading off the seventh and moved to third on a groundout. Pinch-hitter Jesmuel Valentin lifted a fly to right, Franco tagged and just beat Adam Eaton's throw home with the safe call surviving a replay challenge.

Daniel Murphy's two-run single in the first inning gave Washington the early lead, but the Phillies strung together four two-out singles -- the last by Nola -- in the second to tie it.

For the second consecutive game, Nationals slugger Bryce Harper tried to beat the shift with a first-inning bunt. On Friday night, he bunted foul before striking out and Saturday he was thrown out by Nola.

MARLINS 6, ROCKIES 2 J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam during a five-run seventh inning and Miami beat host Colorado. Miami stopped a three-game skid and ended the Rockies' winning streak at four.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, PIRATES 2 Zack Greinke pitched six scoreless innings, staying in through two rain delays, and visiting Arizona beat Pittsburgh for its third consecutive victory.

GIANTS 5, PADRES 3 Slumping Brandon Crawford doubled twice, tripled and drove in three runs, leading host San Francisco over San Diego. Brandon Belt singled twice and Gorkys Hernandez added an RBI double as the Giants won their fifth in seven games.

REDS 11, CUBS 2 Anthony DeSclafani hit the first grand slam by a Cincinnati pitcher in 59 years, helping the last-place Reds beat visiting Chicago for their sixth consecutive victory.

CARDINALS 3, BREWERS 2 Yadier Molina homered twice to back a strong start by Miles Mikolas and lift St. Louis to a victory over host Milwaukee. Molina's two-run home run in the sixth inning off reliever Jeremy Jeffress gave St. Louis the lead and the Cardinals held on behind the pitching of Mikolas and four relievers.

DODGERS 8, METS 3 Clayton Kershaw and Jacob deGrom stumbled in an unexpected ace showdown, Matt Kemp hit a pinch grand slam and host Los Angeles beat slumping New York.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 7, WHITE SOX 6 Pinch-hitter Nick Martini drove in the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning with his first major league hit and visiting Oakland came back from an early five-run deficit to edge Chicago.

RANGERS 9, TWINS 6 Adrian Beltre and Robinson Chirinos homered to help Yovani Gallardo win for the first time since last July as Texas beat host Minnesota.

RAYS 4, YANKEES 0 Wilmer Font worked into the sixth inning to get his first major league win, Willy Adames homered and Tampa Bay beat visiting New York. Font (1-3) allowed 3 hits, 1 walk and struck out 4 over 5 2/3 innings. Four relievers completed a four-hitter.

INDIANS 4, TIGERS 1 Trevor Bauer struck out 11 over 6 1/3 innings to beat Detroit for the fourth time this season, leading host Cleveland past the Tigers for their sixth consecutive victory overall.

ASTROS 4, ROYALS 3 (12) Carlos Correa hit a game-ending RBI single in the 12th inning, lifting host Houston to a victory over Kansas City.

MARINERS 7, RED SOX 2 Mike Leake pitched eight shutout innings, Mitch Haniger drove in three runs and visiting Seattle snapped a season-high five-game losing streak with a victory over Boston.

BLUE JAYS 4, ANGELS 1 Steve Pearce hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning and Toronto ended a five-game road losing streak with a victory over host Los Angeles.

INTERLEAGUE

ORIOLES 7, BRAVES 5 Mark Trumbo hit a first-inning grand slam, Chris Davis doubled in three runs and visiting Baltimore beat Atlanta. Dylan Bundy (6-7) allowed 2 runs and 7 hits in 6 1/3 innings while improving to 3-0 in June.

Sports on 06/24/2018