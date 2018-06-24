Outdoors calendar

Calendar

JUNE

28 Craighead County chapter of Ducks Sportsman's Night Out. J Town's Grill. Jeffrey Higgins (870) 821-0505 or jhigginsfarms@gmail.com

30 Whit's Marine Nitro Team Tournament Series bass tournament. Arkansas River, Fort Smith Pool to Kerr Pool. (479) 785-5985.

30 Anglers Choice bass tournament. Arkansas River, Maumelle Park, Little Rock. Ricky Ellis (501) 837-1033.

JULY

7 Get5Bass Summer Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. 5:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Frank Leone (479) 858-2883.

7 Life Outdoors Team Bass Trail bass tournament. Lake Felsenthal. First place wins $7,000. Scott Gilbreth (501) 772-0186. lifeoutdoorsteambass.com

7 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186.

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com

14 Metro Area Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Ouachita, Crustal Springs Ramp. info@metroareabassclub.com

15 Mr. Bass of Arkansas pro-am bass tournament. Lake Ouachita 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Cody Kemp (501) 815-3058.

