Agency approves renaming Beaver Lake as OmaHog Lake for College World Series

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has decreed that Beaver Lake will be known as OmaHog Lake for the remainder of the College World Series, removing the mascot of the Razorbacks' opponent in the national championship.

The Little Rock District of the agency authorized the name change in a tweet Monday ahead of Arkansas' first game against Oregon State. The best-of-three series begins Monday night and will conclude Wednesday, if needed.

"The Twitterverse has spoken and we have listened: Let it be known.....The Little Rock District Commander has decreed that for the remainder of the 2018 College World Series, Beaver Lake will now be known as OmaHog Lake," the Corps said on Twitter.

On Twitter on Sunday, the Razorback sports website HogCall.com petitioned the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism to rename the northwest Arkansas lake.

"Hey @artourism, we need an emergency injunction to rename #BeaverLake to #OmaHogsLake for the week. Please & thanks!" the group tweeted.

Little Rock's CBS affiliate, THV11, picked up the cause with a Twitter poll that got nearly 200 responses.