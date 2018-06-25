NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cardinals cruise past Brewers to earn series split
CARDINALS 8, BREWERS 2
MILWAUKEE -- Luke Weaver settled in after a shaky first inning to win for the first time in eight starts and Jose Martinez hit a three-run homer to pace the St. Louis Cardinals to an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.
The Cardinals split the four-game series with the Brewers, which helps both teams gain ground on the Chicago Cubs, who were swept in a series in Cincinnati.
Weaver (4-6) allowed two runs, both in the first, on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out a season-high nine and walked two for his first victory since May 11.
Martinez's 11th home run capped a five-run fourth when St. Louis erased a 2-1 deficit. Dexter Fowler, who entered hitting .163, doubled twice and scored twice, and Harrison Bader reached four times, scoring twice for the Cardinals.
Fowler opened the fourth with a double to left and Bader walked. Both runners advanced on Kelton Wong's fly out to right. After Weaver struck out, Matt Carpenter lined a two-run single to center to put the Cards up 3-2.
Jhoulys Chacin (6-3) issued his fifth walk to Greg Garcia and Martinez then drove an 0-2 pitch over the wall in center to make it 6-2.
The Cardinals extended it to 8-2 in the fifth. Fowler again led off with a double and Bader followed with an RBI single. Wong singled Bader to third and Weaver laid down an RBI sacrifice bunt.
Chacin allowed a season-high 8 runs on 9 hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out 5 and walking 5.
The Cardinals pushed across a run in the first when Carpenter walked, Garcia doubled and Marcell Ozuna lofted a one-out sacrifice fly to the wall in right-center.
REDS 8, CUBS 6 Pitcher Mike Lorenzen connected for a pinch-hit home run to begin Cincinnati's comeback and Jesse Winker added a pinch-hit three-run home run in a big seventh that sent the Reds over visiting Chicago.
DODGERS 8, METS 7 (11) Justin Turner hit the Dodgers' seventh home run of the game, a go-ahead drive in the 11th inning that led Los Angeles over host New York.
DIAMONDBACKS 3, PIRATES 0 Clay Buchholz pitched five solid innings before leaving with an injury and visiting Arizona completed a four-game sweep of Pittsburgh.
MARLINS 8, ROCKIES 5 Derek Dietrich homered for the third consecutive game and tied a career high with four hits, leading Miami over host Colorado.
GIANTS 3, PADRES 2 (11) Hunter Pence hit a two-run double down the first-base line with the bases loaded and one out in the 11th inning, sending San Francisco past visiting San Diego.
NATIONALS 8, PHILLIES 6 Daniel Mur- phy’s two-run single drove in the tying and go-ahead runs in the eighth inning and host Washington rallied past Philadelphia to salvage the finale of a three-game series.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
RED SOX 5, MARINERS 0 Chris Sale struck out 13 over seven innings, Mitch Moreland hit a two-run home run and host Boston won the weekend and season series over Seattle.
INDIANS 12, TIGERS 2 Edwin Encarnacion hit an eighth-inning grand slam, helping Cleveland rout visiting Detroit for its season-high seventh consecutive victory.
RAYS 7, YANKEES 6 (12) Rookie Jake Bauers led off the 12th inning with a home run and host Tampa Bay completed a three-game sweep of New York.
ASTROS 11, ROYALS 3 Yuli Gurriel hit a grand slam in Houston's eight-run second inning, helping Gerrit Cole and the Astros beat visiting Kansas City.
WHITE SOX 10, ATHLETICS 3 Yoan Moncada broke out of a slump with a three-run home run and six RBI, and host Chicago beat Oakland for a split of their four-game series.
TWINS 2, RANGERS 0 Jose Berrios struck out a career-best 12 in seven innings, and Minnesota beat Bartolo Colon and visiting Texas.
BLUE JAYS 7, ANGELS 6 (10) Kendrys Morales connected for a pinch-hit home run in the 10th inning, sending Toronto to a victory over host Los Angeles.
INTERLEAGUE
BRAVES 7, ORIOLES 3 Freddie Freeman's two-run single in the first inning gave Atlanta the lead, Dansby Swanson added a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the eighth and the Braves beat visiting Baltimore for their first victory over the Orioles in six years.
