Lasita gets the save for Padres

The San Diego Padres were preparing to depart their team hotel in San Francisco on Sunday to head to AT&T Park for their series finale against the Giants.

There was one problem.

The team bus didn't show up.

According to MLB.com reporter AJ Cassavell on Twitter, TJ Lasita, the Padres director of player and staff services, flagged down an empty San Francisco double-decker tour bus. He settled on a rate with the driver and the Padres were on their way to AT&T Park.

With San Francisco hosting its Pride Parade on Sunday, the Padres received a police escort through several closed-off streets in the city.

"It was actually pretty cool," Padres outfielder Wil Myers told MLB.com. "It was funny, with the bus being late, TJ really came through with something pretty cool for us. It was just a cool experience."

San Diego lost 3-2 in 11 innings as reliever Brad Hand gave up a game-winning RBI double to Hunter Pence. But give Lasita his first major league save for his performance Sunday despite the loss.

Complicated? Yes.

Western Kentucky Coach Rick Stansbury made a proposal stating how he would like to see a four-team college basketball tournament featuring four Kentucky men's college basketball teams, including WKU, Kentucky, Louisville and another in-state school, during a public appearance in Louisville earlier last week.

Mark Story of the Lexington Herald-Leader believes a tournament would help promote the sport more in the Bluegrass State, but said it could get complicated.

"Instead, Kentucky should borrow from Indiana and create its own version of the Crossroads Classic, a one-day doubleheader that would showcase Kentucky college basketball," Story wrote.

"As I envision it, the Commonwealth Classic (yes, I know that is the name applied to the basketball rivalry between Boston College and Massachusetts) would alternate year to year between Rupp Arena and the KFC Yum Center.

"When the doubleheader is in Louisville, Western Kentucky and Murray State would participate, one facing UK, one playing U of L.

"Conversely, when the Commonwealth Classic is played in Lexington, Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State and Northern Kentucky would be in the pool of opponents for the Cats and Cards.

"You could use the previous season's records among EKU, MSU and NKU to decide who gets to play in the doubleheader. Put the team with the best record in, then have a play-in game among the other two.

"Or you could go alphabetically and alternate, with Eastern and Morehead going first, followed by Morehead State and NKU, then NKU and EKU, and etc.

"Alas, it would probably be easier to broker peace in the Middle East than to make an annual, all-Kentucky college hoops doubleheader happen.

"For college basketball in our state, though, it would be such a cool thing if we could figure out a way to make the Commonwealth Classic a reality."

She said it

From Janice Hough of leftcoastsportsbabe.com:

• "The Mets are 4-16 in June. Mets fans are going 'We won 4 games?' "

• "How long until the chants change from 'Let's Go Mets' to 'Please Go Mets?' "

• "It took the 51-27 Astros 12 innings Saturday to beat the 23-53 Royals. Are we sure that win shouldn't have an asterisk?"

SPORTS QUIZ

What SEC school did Rick Stansbury coach at before coaching at Western Kentucky?

ANSWER

Mississippi State

